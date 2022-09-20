Tesla sets sight on Northbrook, IL for next sales, service & delivery center 

By

Tesla plans to open a sales, service, and delivery center in Northbrook, Illinois. Last week, the new Tesla Center gained support from the Northbrook Village Board of Trustees.

In a meeting on September 13, the Northbrook Village Board of Trustees discussed Tesla’s plan to build a new multi-purpose center at 1000 Skokie Blvd. Tesla is seeking zoning relief to construct a one-story Tesla center on top of 47,000 square feet of land.

The facility will have an open lot for sales and roof parking. According to Chicago Tribune, Tesla may also add a community electric charging station near the center.

The Board of Trustees seemed excited about Tesla’s potential center in Northbrook.

“I’m really charged to see this,” said Trustee Robert P. Israel.

A few other trustees agreed with Israel, including Trustee U. Ebhomielen and President Kathryn L. Ciesla.

“I’m very charged also. I think it’s excellent. I would love to have a Tesla so hopefully my husband’s listening,” said Trustee Ebhomielen.

“I was super excited for the [pending] Starbucks at Waukegan and Shermer, this [Tesla] obviously blows that away. We encourage you to move forward and we will do everything we can do to help this be successful,” noted President Ciesla. “It’s my hope…that folks will want to come to this Tesla dealer because it is going to be so amazing.”

Tesla’s planned multi-purpose center is entering the village review process. After the review, Tesla’s proposal for the center will be submitted to the Plan Commission.

