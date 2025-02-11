By

Tesla already operates one of the most expansive and reliable electric vehicle charging networks in the industry. But in true Tesla fashion, the company’s Director of Charging for North America recently noted that the EV maker is not done.

Tesla is not just rolling out more powerful Superchargers. It is also rolling them out at extremely low costs.

Tesla Supercharger costs:

Recent comments from Tesla Director of Charging for North America Max de Zegher have confirmed that the company only spends just about $40k-$45k to install one Supercharger stall today.

The Tesla executive’s comments came as a response to news about New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announcing that NY Green Bank and Revel have completed a $60 million transaction to build 267 new charging stalls across New York City.

Considering the $60 million transaction, each stall in NY Green Bank and Revel’s transaction is equivalent to about $224,719.

👍🏼 Engineering is working weekends on it, aiming for first pilot sites in Q3. Despite increased capability of up to 500kW/stall, we should be able to deploy it for less than $40k/stall.



I expect @itskyleconner to be one of the first ones to plug in! — Max de Zegher (@MdeZegher) February 11, 2025

Not done yet:

Following de Zegher’s comment about Tesla’s Supercharger stall installation costs just being about $40k-$45k today, some users on social media platform X promptly inquired if the costs would still be similar once the company rolls out its V4 Supercharger with V4 Cabinet.

Tesla’s V4 Supercharger with V4 Cabinet has the capability to provide up to 500 kW per stall.

The Tesla executive noted that even with the V4 Cabinet, the company should still be able to deploy it for less than $40k per stall.

“Engineering is working weekends on it, aiming for first pilot sites in Q3. Despite increased capability of up to 500kW/stall, we should be able to deploy it for less than $40k/stall,” de Zegher wrote in a post on X.

