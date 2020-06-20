Tesla Shareholder meeting and Battery Day may converge, Elon Musk updates on timing

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has announced that the date for the upcoming Shareholder Meeting will be postponed from July 7, with a new date to be likely announced after the week of July 4th. Musk also hinted at a joint meeting that would combine the highly-anticipated Battery Day event with the Tesla Shareholder Meeting.

When asked about a possible appearance by the Tesla Cybertruck at the upcoming meeting, Musk confirmed. “Yes, but we will have to postpone annual shareholder meeting, as still no large gatherings allowed by July 7th. Not sure of new date, but am guessing maybe a month or so later.”

Currently, large gatherings are still forbidden in California due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the original date of July 7 for the Tesla Shareholder meeting right around the corner, it will inevitably need to push back to conform to safety regulations. Plans for Tesla’s Battery Day event, which was initially scheduled for mid-May and to take place from its solar factory in New York, will also be updated.

Musk hinted at the idea of combining both the Shareholder Meeting and Battery Day into one event, stating that it might be advantageous considering the two company gatherings “are converging in time.” Musk said he was hopeful a date could be announced after the July 4th week.

Probably good to combine them, since they are converging in time. I’m hopeful we can announce a date after the July 4th week. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

Battery Day is the company’s opportunity to reveal significant battery cell advancements being made for its fleet of electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. Similar to the company’s Autonomy Day last year, which highlighted Tesla’s approach to its Autopilot and Full Self-Driving initiatives, Battery Day was an opportunity to show the world what the company is doing behind the scenes to improve its battery technology and bring price parity of electric cars to combustion vehicles.

The event is planned to be held at Tesla’s Giga New York Facility. However, if Battery Day and the Shareholder Meeting are combined, it is likely to take place in Fremont, Musk said.

Probably Fremont — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 20, 2020

During the Q1 2020 Earnings Call, Musk stated that he wanted to save the exciting news for the Battery Day event, and not preempt the developments that the company has made in its tech.

Tesla’s Battery Day is rumored to reveal the culmination of advancements in the company’s cell chemistry, including an update on its widely-popular “Million Mile Battery.” Tesla also is beginning to hint toward significant strides in price parity with gas-powered cars after Musk stated that the Semi would enter “volume production” soon.

Musk stated that Battery Day would be “one of the most exciting days in Tesla’s history, and we’re just trying to figure out the right timing.” Tesla enthusiasts everywhere are anxious to know what the company has up its sleeve for the Battery Day event, but it must be held at a time where guest safety is a primary concern.