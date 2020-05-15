Tesla’s Elon Musk posts Battery Day update, hints at online and live event

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has stated that the company’s Battery Day event will likely be pushed out, with one part being a livestream and another being an in-person event. Battery Day is expected to outline the company’s future plans for its batteries and their benefits to the company’s electric cars and energy storage devices.

After being initially intended for April, Musk clarified during that month that Battery Day was “most likely postponed to mid-May.” It seems Musk is still hesitant to hold the event this month, however, at least according to a tweet he posted during the early hours of May 15.

“We’re going to have to push out the date or attendance will be very low. Maybe do in two parts: webcast next month & in-person event a few months later,” Musk wrote.

Battery Day is an event that is crucial to the importance of the electric vehicle movement and Tesla’s potential dominance of the sector. Batteries power the cars the company produces, and Tesla has developed innovations over the years to ensure that its cells are among the best in the industry. As the community waits for the upcoming event, it is speculated that Battery Day will hold discussions on Tesla’s 1-million mile capable battery, an achievement that has been pursued for several years.

Tesla’s battery innovations could ultimately pave the way towards price parity with petrol-powered vehicles. Improvements and efficiencies that are translated through cell production could decrease the cost of electric vehicle production tremendously, especially considering that one of the most expensive stages in EV manufacturing is the production of battery cells and packs.

If Tesla can hit the all-hailed $100 per kWh milestone, it would significantly decrease the cost of its vehicles. Tesla’s plan to achieve this was widely speculated to be discussed by the company at the upcoming event as well.

Tesla’s relationship with other cell manufacturers across the world, like LG Chem and CATL, have made the electric automaker a leader in EV battery efficiencies. Tesla has also ramped its battery research by acquiring several companies like Maxwell Technologies. Maxwell’s work with ultracapacitors and dry electrode technologies could further improve the longevity and performance of Tesla’s batteries.

Tesla recently received approval to resume vehicle production at its Fremont facility in Northern California at a level above “Minimum Basic Operations.” The company released its safety plan to Alameda County earlier this week, and based on the company and health officials’ agreement, the vehicle production plant is on track to operate at capacity next week.