Tesla updates its solar panel program with more powerful systems at lower pricing

Tesla has rolled out a new solar panel program that includes higher power solar systems at pricing that’s more affordable than ever before.

The update comes on heels of its recent solar incentive program that was aimed at stimulating consumer adoption of its solar panel systems through a continuous push to reduce the cost of ownership. In mid-2019, Tesla rolled out its solar subscription program that enabled solar customers to pay an affordable monthly fee for obtaining solar for their residence. With pricing as low as $65 a month, Tesla’s solar subscription program reduces the cost barrier of entry significantly, considering a solar panel system for the average 2,500 square foot house would normally cost between $18,000 and $20,000

Now, the company has rolled out more powerful solar system sizing and at price that’s more affordable than its previously smaller-sized systems.

Tesla’s new Solar Panel design. (Credit: Tesla)

In the past, Tesla offered four sizes for its solar systems.

Small – 3.78 kW – $10,500 Produces an average of 14-19 kWh per day

Medium – 7.56 kW – $19,500 Produces an average of 29-39 kWh per day

Large – 11.34 kW – $29,000 Produces an average of 43-58 kWh per day

X-Large – 15.12 kW – $37,500 Produces an average of 58-77 kWh per day



The new systems offer revised sizes with more efficient energy usage. The incentive prices below apply to California residents and vary in different states.

Small – 4.08 kW – $10,000, $7,400 after incentives Produces 11-15 kWh daily

Medium – 8.16 kW – $16,000, $11,840 after incentives Produces 23-29 kWh daily

– 8.16 kW – $16,000, $11,840 after incentives Large – 12.24 kW – $23,500, $17,390 after incentives Produces 33.44 kWh daily

– 12.24 kW – $23,500, $17,390 after incentives X-Large – 16.32 kW – $30,000, $22,200 after incentives Produces 45-58 kWh daily

– 16.32 kW – $30,000, $22,200 after incentives

Comparing the two systems and their prices is proof that the new panels offer more bang for your buck. The sizes have increased while the cost of each system has decreased.

After rolling out the subscription programs last year, Tesla introduced a price match guarantee in May. The addition of this feature to Tesla’s Solar business made it possible for customers to get the best possible price on the company’s solar panels, matching quotes from other providers in a resident’s area.

In Q1 2020, Tesla’s energy business thrived despite setbacks from the COVID-19 pandemic. The company stated that its 100,000th Powerwall was installed during the first quarter of 2020 in its Q1 Update Letter. The company also saw an increase in cross-selling within the energy business as “more than 40% of the residential solar customers opted for at least one Powerwall.”

Tesla Solar Roof also saw significant growth, and Giga New York reached a 4 MW weekly production rate, enough for 1,000 homes.

The advancements in Tesla’s Solar Energy business create opportunities for customers to utilize more efficient panels that cost less out of pocket. Combine the more cost-efficient panels with Tesla’s rental or subscription options, and powering a home with 100% clean energy from the sun is affordable and environmentally responsible.

Check out the new Tesla’s Solar Panels on its Energy website.