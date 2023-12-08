By

Tesla showroom opens in Connecticut

Tesla showroom opens in Connecticut, sidestepping the state’s direct sales ban.

Connecticut has a firm stance against automakers selling electric vehicles directly to customers and has fought hard to keep Tesla from establishing a showroom in the state. Tesla found a loophole in the state’s laws by building a showroom on tribal land.

Mohegan Sun, an entertainment area operated by the Mohegan Tribe, permitted Tesla to build a showroom on its land. The Tesla Showroom has a sales and delivery center on sovereign tribal land. The showroom is open Sunday to Thursday from 10:00 am to 7:00 pm. It is open Friday and Saturday from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

“We’re really excited about this new Tesla EV Showroom opening this fall at Mohegan Sun. This endeavor with Tesla marks an electrifying milestone in Mohegan Sun’s commitment to fostering impactful relationships, promoting environmental sustainability, and offering cutting-edge experiences for our millions of annual guests, each of which are core goals of Mohegan Sun and the Mohegan Tribe,” said Jeff Hamilton, President & General Manager of Mohegan Sun, when it was initially announced.

Tesla’s showroom in Connecticut faced opposition from dealerships over the past few months. Dealerships believed that Tesla was evading the state law. However, Governor Ned Lamont supported the deal with the Mohegan Tribe.

“I think it’s within Mohegan Sun’s right to do it. They are a sovereign nation,” the Governor said.

The Tesla showroom in the Mohegan Sun isn’t the first time the Texas-based automaker has opened a showroom on tribal land. Tesla built two showrooms in New Mexico on tribal land, too.

