Tesla starts promoting Model 3 and Model Y’s IRA-adjusted prices

Recent activities from Tesla suggest that the electric car maker is putting quite a bit of effort into marketing its vehicles to as many people as possible. As could be seen in the official web pages of the Model 3 and Model Y, Tesla is now highlighting the vehicles’ estimated costs with the incentives from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) applied. Similar efforts have been initiated on Twitter.

A look at Tesla’s official pages for the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover shows that the electric vehicle maker is highlighting the fact that the electric cars are eligible for the IRA’s $7,500 tax credit. The prices emphasized on the Model 3 and Model Y’s pages also list the cost of the vehicles after the IRA’s tax credit has been applied. The prices listed in the vehicles’ order pages also do not include potential local incentives, so the cars could get even more affordable.

Over on Twitter, Tesla is implementing a similar strategy. In a recent post from the official Tesla account, the company emphasized that the IRA’s full $7,500 federal tax credit applies to all new Model 3 sedans and Model Y crossovers. With the federal incentives in place, Tesla noted that the Model 3 starts at just $32,450. And if one were to factor in fuel and maintenance savings, the cost of the Model 3 would drop to “well below $30k,” the company noted.

But this is not all, as customers who are eligible for state and local incentives could make the car even more affordable. “If eligible, state & local incentives can drop prices as low as $20k in certain states!” Tesla stated.

Full $7,500 federal tax credit applies to all new Model 3 & Y—meaning Model 3 starts at $32,740



Factor in fuel/maintenance savings & total cost of ownership vs comparable ICE vehicles drops to well below $30k.



If eligible, state & local incentives can drop price as low as $20k… pic.twitter.com/wV2HrpU1fz — Tesla (@Tesla) June 8, 2023

It is pretty encouraging to see Tesla promoting its vehicles’ attainable prices. That being said, some members of the EV community have urged the electric car maker to promote the same points to people outside the social media and electric vehicle bubble. After all, a good number of everyday car buyers likely still perceive Teslas as extremely expensive cars that are only for the wealthy. And while that’s quite true for the Model S and Model X, the Model 3 and Model Y are very attainable cars.

Tesla’s decision to promote its vehicles’ prices with the IRA’s incentives in place has received some negative reactions from longtime EV community members, with some stating that it’s still best to list the Model 3 and Model Y’s actual purchase price. Such a thing would be particularly useful as not every car buyer qualifies for federal and state incentives.

