Tesla social media posts ‘conflict’ with true capabilities: NHTSA

Tesla’s social media posts are becoming an area of concern, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), which said the automaker’s accounts have shared things that “conflict with its stated messaging that the driver is to maintain continued control over the dynamic driving task.”

The email that states this was written by the NHTSA’s Gregory Magno in May and was just made public earlier this week. Magno writes that Tesla’s social media accounts, specifically mentioning the one on X, have “re-posted or endorsed postings that exhibit disengaged driver behavior.”

If humans can drive somewhere, FSD Supervised can too No HD maps required https://t.co/aBSipPQ42h — Tesla (@Tesla) October 21, 2024

Tesla has maintained that its vehicles are not self-driving, although it did unveil its driverless, steering wheel-less, and pedal-less Robotaxi Cybercab last month. This vehicle is not available for purchase, and the company’s vehicles are not capable of fully autonomous operation.

However, Magno said in the letter that people who see the videos Tesla shares could be under the impression that they will buy a vehicle with Full Self-Driving capability.

This is said even though Tesla is transparent on its website that its cars cannot drive themselves. It says this regarding Autopilot operation:

“Autopilot is a hands-on driver assistance system that is intended to be used only with a fully attentive driver. It does not turn a Tesla into a self-driving vehicle nor does it make a vehicle autonomous. Before enabling Autopilot, you must agree to “keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times” and to always “maintain control and responsibility for your vehicle.” Once engaged, Autopilot will also deliver an escalating series of visual and audio warnings, reminding you to place your hands on the wheel if insufficient torque is applied. If you repeatedly ignore these warnings, you will be locked out from using Autopilot during that trip. You can override any of Autopilot’s features at any time by steering, applying the brakes, or using the cruise control stalk to deactivate.”

Tesla’s Full Self-Driving suite no longer requires the “nag” that it previously did for operation, but it does monitor the driver’s eyes to ensure they are paying attention.

The NHTSA has routinely looked at the Full Self-Driving suite. In mid-October, the NHTSA said it would launch a probe into 2.4 million vehicles in Tesla’s fleet.

The probe looked into four crashes that occurred with Full Self-Driving Beta or Supervised in areas of reduced roadway visibility.

