Ford responds to strange rumor that Tesla and Elon Musk acquired it

Ford responded to a strange rumor that is going around currently that Tesla and CEO Elon Musk acquired it.

On Thursday, rumors of Musk and Tesla’s potential acquisition of Ford started to swirl.

The source of the rumors is not necessarily clear, but it seemed like anyone with any sort of knowledge of Tesla or the automotive industry would know to immediately dispel the rumors with common sense.

However, Ford is taking no chances. It has confirmed to several outlets that inquired about the rumors that there is no truth to Tesla purchasing the company.

A spokesperson for Ford told MySA:

“We don’t have much to say here other than the story’s totally false.”

As previously mentioned, it seems like anyone who has any knowledge of Tesla would know that neither Musk nor the company would entertain this idea.

Although it has acquired companies for batteries and wireless charging in the past, it has not done anything in the line of purchasing a massive automaker, especially one like Ford that has existed for 100 years.

Some reported that the rumors might have sprung up from AI-generated YouTube videos. This would not be much of a surprise, especially considering rumors of a Tesla Phone have been only existent on that platform and have gained relevance because of it.

It continued to be a source of speculation for some until Musk confirmed last week on the Joe Rogan Experience Podcast that the company would only do a phone if Google/Android and Apple started doing things like app censorship.

Musk said:

“Tesla is in a better position to create a new phone, that’s not Android or iPhone than maybe any company in the world. But, it’s not something we want to do, unless we have to or something…If Apple and Google/Android started doing really bad things, like censorship of apps or being like gatekeepers, in a bad way, then I guess we’d make a phone.”

