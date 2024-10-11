FIRST LOOK: Tesla ‘Cybercab’ Robotaxi makes its global debut

By

The Tesla Robotaxi is officially here after the all-electric automaker unveiled its self-driving vehicle platform in Los Angeles on October 10.

The Robotaxi is what Tesla will roll out in the coming years, enabling fully autonomous, driverless transportation after it solves its Full Self-Driving suite.

We had an up-close look at the Tesla Robotaxi from Los Angeles as we were present at Warner Bros. Studios.

Here’s the first look at the Tesla Robotaxi:

Credit: Teslarati Credit: Teslarati

The vehicle is based on the Cybertruck, and Musk and Tesla have referred to it throughout the presentation as the Cybercab.

The Robotaxi is a two-seater, which is identical to what we estimated based on what Musk said just before the event kicked off.

The Tesla CEO had hinted that because of data that showed most miles traveled in the U.S. are either single or double occupancy, there was no need to build something with more than two seats, at least not in the near term.

Here are some other photos of the Cybercab that Tesla shared during the presentation:

Credit: Tesla Credit: Tesla Credit: Tesla

Musk said the vehicle is expected to be below $30,000, making it super affordable for consumers, despite only having two seats and being fully autonomous.

