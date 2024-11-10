By

Tesla’s Supervised Full Self-Driving (FSD) has been the subject of public and regulatory debate over the past few years, though the automaker has recently highlighted an instance in which the software seems to have prevented a serious accident for one family.

On Sunday, X user Manoranjan Haobam shared video footage from their trip in a Tesla in Calgary, Canada, during which the driver did not see a deer approaching while driving 110 km/hr (~68 mph). Fortunately, Tesla’s FSD braked at the last second, seemingly preventing the car from colliding with the animal, and potentially saving the family’s lives.

Haobam details the near-miss below:

“Tesla FSD just saved our family, a deer, and the car! Driving at 110 km/h when a deer suddenly crossed our path—Tesla’s Full Self-Driving instantly detected it, smoothly braked, and prevented what could have been a major accident. Grateful for this life-saving tech!”

Tesla FSD just saved our family, a deer, and the car! Driving at 110 km/h when a deer suddenly crossed our path—Tesla’s Full Self-Driving instantly detected it, smoothly braked, and prevented what could have been a major accident. Grateful for this life-saving tech! #TeslaFSD… pic.twitter.com/tag55nNKsx — Manoranjan Haobam (@HaobamMano) November 10, 2024

Tesla also reposted the video, highlighting that the software avoided the wildlife collision.

Tesla’s Supervised Full Self-Driving, Regulator Scrutiny, Cybercab

The company has regularly stated that it aims to make FSD Supervised safer than a human driver, and it constantly improves the system with software updates, not unlike what it does with its cars overall. The FSD Supervised system is also trained by real-time video footage from those who have it engaged while driving, and it’s this trained AI “neural network” and the vehicle’s suite of cameras that inform the system’s decision-making.

Still, the company provides several warnings to drivers in its cars and manual that they should be prepared to re-gain control of the vehicle. Tesla notes that driver intervention may be required in certain scenarios, especially with regards to narrow roads with oncoming cars, construction zones, or any time drivers are going through more complex intersections.

In its owners manuals, Tesla also warns that FSD Supervised is a “hands-on feature that requires you to pay attention to the road at all times,” adding the following warning for drivers:

Keep your hands on the steering wheel at all times, be mindful of road conditions and surrounding traffic, pay attention to pedestrians and cyclists, and always be prepared to take immediate action (especially around blind corners, crossing intersections, and in narrow driving situations). Failure to follow these instructions could cause damage, serious injury or death. It is your responsibility to familiarize yourself with the limitations of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) and the situations in which it may not work as expected.

Tesla has also been the subject of significant public and regulator scrutiny over the past few years, with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) this week opening a preliminary investigation into the company’s social media portrayals of FSD Supervised. The agency has requested more information from the company on certain low-visibility conditions, as well as claiming that the company’s advertisements condone “disengaged driving behavior.”

Tesla releases a quarterly safety report for its Autopilot and FSD Supervised systems, comparing the number of incidents with the systems engaged to the NHTSA average in the U.S. In Q3, Tesla’s vehicles using Autopilot averaged one crash for every 7.08 million miles driven, compared to one crash per every 670,000 recorded in the latest NHTSA data.

The instance also comes exactly a month after Tesla unveiled its Cybercab two-seater robotaxi at an event in Southern California, set to be sold without a steering wheel or pedals. Teslarati was among the first to take a ride in the self-driving taxi, and you can see our full experience in the Cybercab below.

🎥: Our FULL first ride in the @Tesla Cybercab pic.twitter.com/6gR7OgKRCz — TESLARATI (@Teslarati) October 11, 2024

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Tesla’s FSD Supervised prevented this family from hitting a deer