Tesla Solar Roof poised for international rollout, suggests latest patent filing

Tesla is poised to expand its Solar Roof product into international markets. The California-based company has submitted a Solar Roof patent with the European Patent Office.

The patent, titled “Packaging for Solar Roof Tiles,” outlines the casing structure of a single solar roof tile from Tesla. Although this patent was already filed in the United States previously, it has not been submitted to the European Patent Office.

The patent filing seems to be indicative of CEO Elon Musk’s wishes to hit the international market with Tesla’s Solar Roof later this year. The patent’s description explores the makeup of a solar roof tile module, indicating that the assembly includes “a plurality of solar roof tiles positioned side by side and one or more tile spacers. The tiles are electrically and mechanically coupled to each other.”

Looking forward to international expansion later this year 😀 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 16, 2020

In the United States, Tesla’s Solar Roof ramp reached peak levels according to the company’s Q1 2020 Update Letter. Weekly production of the Solar Roof at the company’s Giga New York Facility in Buffalo exceeded 4 MW, or enough for 1,000 homes.

The ramp of Solar Roof will require an increased production rate in Giga New York as Musk did indicate that the initial orders from European customers would be fulfilled by the company’s solar manufacturing plant in the US. This strategy could change in the future depending on the demand for the Solar Roof in European markets.

The Solar Roof holds many advantages for owners that choose to utilize it for their residential energy needs. Not only is the system capable of capturing energy from the sun, but the tiles themselves are aesthetically pleasing as well. While practical, traditional solar panels do not fit the typical aesthetic needs of some homeowners, which could ultimately steer people away from using them.

With the new lower Tesla pricing, it’s like having a money printer on your roof if you live a state with high electricity costs. Still better to buy, but the rental option makes the economics obvious. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2019

From an economical standpoint, Tesla solar products have been compared to a money machine by Musk. “With the new lower Tesla pricing, it’s like having a money printer on your roof if you live (in) a state with high electricity costs,” the CEO said on Twitter. “Still better to buy, but the rental option makes the economics obvious.”

Tesla’s Solar Roof patent filing in the EU could be accessed here.