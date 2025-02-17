Tesla signs solar contract with energy provider in Spain

By

Tesla has signed a solar energy supply contract with a renewables provider in Spain, set to provide the U.S. company with energy from across three solar sites.

On Friday, global renewables provider Zelestra announced in a press release that it signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Tesla to supply the company with around 130 GWh of renewable energy per year in Spain. The PPA details a long-term 57 MWac project, with supply coming from three solar plants constructed in Brazatortas, Spain.

“We are excited about this agreement with Tesla, which will allow us to supply clean energy to the automotive industry, and proud to reinforce our role as a partner offering tailored, carbon-free solutions around the world and across all sectors,” said Ivan Nieto, Zelestra’s Chief Commercial Officer.

The Ciudad Real solar factories are aiming to have a total annual production of 146 GWh, accounting for a combined total capacity of over 74 MWdc, according to the release. Zelestra also says its recent project portfolio for renewables is over 5 GW in Spain, as well as 28 GW across 13 different countries.

The contract follows many projects involving Tesla’s grid-scale Megapack and Powerwall home-scale batteries, though this appears to be the first of its kind as a solar supply deal. The press release did not disclose if the project will use Megapack batteries to store the solar energy, though it seems quite possible, especially given the number of Megapack-backed projects being deployed around the world in recent months.

Tesla has also been working with provider Octopus Energy to deliver the Powerwall to homes across Spain and the United Kingdom (UK), in an effort to create a distributed Virtual Power Plant (VPP) program in these countries.

Although Tesla had reportedly been in talks with the Spanish government about building a Gigafactory near Valencia since mid-2023, the U.S. company abandoned the $4.8 billion plans last June following the leaked reports. Tesla also established a holding company in Barcelona in 2023, including a registered office at Calle De la Metalurgia.

