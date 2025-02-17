EV registrations jumped 25% in December amidst tax credit uncertainty

By

Recent data shows that electric vehicle (EV) registrations grew substantially in December, amidst uncertainty around whether then-incoming U.S. President Donald Trump would eliminate the $7,500 EV tax credit.

According to data from S&P Global Mobility, EV registrations increased 25 percent in December, with total battery-electric registrations rising to 144,070 from 115,217 in 2023 (via Automotive News). EVs also made up 9.9 percent of the overall market share of light vehicles, up from 8.5 percent the prior year.

“There’s so much discussion about how EVs have slowed down — and they have — but they certainly have not stopped growing,” said Tom Libby, S&P Global Mobility analyst. “EVs are alive, and they’re kicking.”

Among the catalysts for the increase was uncertainty around the Trump administration’s handling of the $7,500 EV tax credit, which is currently still available though it’s not clear if it will remain that way. Manufacturers also deployed a wide range of incentives nearing the year’s end, which is common for automakers to boost sales in the fourth quarter.

“December was indeed an abnormal month,” said Ed Kim, AutoPacific president and chief analyst. “There was your standard year-end deals. But there was also the fear and expectation of losing the tax credit.”

The analyst also said that the tax credit could remain in place for months to come, which could help boost EV sales throughout much of this year. While Kim also signaled that Tesla’s brand could be under stress due to CEO Elon Musk’s recent work for the Trump administration, he also says that the brand has a substantial reputation for its EVs

“I know the Tesla brand is facing headwinds,” Kim said. “But there is a strong level of equity that is built into the brand and a strong reputation.”

Tesla once again dominated the registration data with 65,455 units registered, as followed by Ford (13,187), Chevrolet (10,133), Honda (7,583), and Hyundai (6,368), which made up the rest of the top five name-plates. You can see the full list of December registration data from S&P Global Mobility below.

U.S. EV registrations in December 2024, per S&P Global Mobility

