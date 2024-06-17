By

Tesla has partnered with Octopus Energy on deploying Powerwalls and creating distributed battery projects in two European countries.

According to a press release from Octopus Energy on Monday, the two companies have partnered to help deploy Tesla Powerwalls in the UK and Spain. The Powerwalls will use the Kraken distributed virtual power plant (VPP) platform, along with being fully integrated into smart tariffs like the company’s “Intelligent Octopus Flux.”

“Two energy tech giants are coming together to get the most out of clean tech in people’s homes,” said Rebecca Dibb-Simkin, Octopus Energy’s Chief Product and Marketing Officer. “Now that Powerwall is integrated into Kraken, it will pass on further savings for customers while helping to balance the grid.”

Excited to be working with @OctopusEnergy to bring Powerwall to homes across the UK and Spain https://t.co/rjTYjfADec — Tesla Energy (@teslaenergy) June 17, 2024

Not unlike Tesla’s auto-bidder, the Intelligent Octopus Flux tariff automatically charges owner’s batteries when grid prices are low, selling electricity back to the electrical grid during times of peak power use. The combination of Tesla’s Powerwall home batteries and the intelligent electricity trading platform is expected to be able to save owners around £250 (~$318) a year compared to standard import and export tariffs.

“This integration of Powerwall with Octopus Energy will increase value for homeowners while maintaining an excellent product experience,” said Colby Hastings, Tesla’s Director of Residential Energy. “We are excited to collaborate with Octopus as we work towards powering the grid of the future.”

Tesla and Octopus Energy have teamed up multiple times in the past, including in 2021 when the two worked to deploy Powerwalls in Germany together.

In 2022, the UK-based Octopus Energy also launched its EV Concierge service in Texas, helping users search for and find new and used electric vehicles (EVs) along with walking customers through the leasing process.

As of February, Tesla has deployed over 600,000 Powerwalls worldwide, and has piloted multiple VPP programs around the world using the home battery tech. While Tesla’s Powerwall 2 is what’s being deployed in most regions of the world, the U.S. company earlier this year launched its next-gen Powerwall 3 in the U.S., as followed by Canada last month.

Tesla partners with Octopus Energy on UK, Spain Powerwalls