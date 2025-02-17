Tesla Cybertruck owner ponders leaving MA with wife and kids over death threats, abuse

By

A Tesla Cybertruck owner from Massachusetts is considering moving with his wife and three children over the abuse and harassment he is experiencing due to his vehicle.

The Tesla owner noted that reactions to his Cybertruck became extremely negative following CEO Elon Musk’s declaration of support for U.S. President Donald Trump.

The Cybertruck:

Tesla owner Dr. Kumait Jaroje wrapped his Cybertruck in gold to promote his medical spa business.

With Elon Musk’s close ties to Trump and his administration, as well as his work with DOGE, the Tesla owner noted that his vehicle, as well as he himself, has become the target of much abuse.

“The salute happened, Musk, during the inauguration of Trump, and that’s when everything went crazy,” the Tesla owner told NBC 10 Boston.

The threats:

Dr. Jaroje noted that at first, it was people pointing and giving him the thumbs down, then it escalated to people screaming out of their cars and giving him middle fingers.

Some motorists have reportedly also cut off the Tesla owner’s Cybertruck.

A “Nazis F**k Off” sticker had been placed on his Cybertruck earlier this month.

Clients are reportedly canceling their appointments due to his support of Musk and his Tesla, and his social media has been saturated with abuse.

The Tesla owner also received a voice message that stated, “Please do the world a favor and put a bullet right between your tiny brain.”

The Cybertruck owner also shared a threatening message he received, which noted, “Oh, you better watch out because somebody someday will cut you off, and a bad guy will have a gun.”

A potential move:

Ironically, the Tesla owner is an immigrant from Syria, which he fled due to violence.

But with the abuse being hurled at himself and his vehicle, Dr. Jaroje is now considering moving away from Massachusetts with his wife and three children.

“I remember President Trump saying, ‘Fight, fight, fight,’ you know. Is it fair for me to just eradicate my roots from here and take my kids away?” The Tesla owner noted.

The Tesla owner’s segment with NBC 10 Boston can be viewed below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla Cybertruck owner ponders leaving MA with wife and kids over death threats, abuse