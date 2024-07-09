By

The X Takeover, formerly called the Tesla Takeover, is coming up later this month, and it’s expanding its scope this year to include more than just the electric vehicle (EV) company’s enthusiasts.

Taking place in San Luis Obispo, California, from July 26-28, the X Takeover has increased its offerings this year to accommodate fans of Tesla, SpaceX, and other tech and digital connectivity themes. Along with group rides, a massive live Tesla light show, and more, the event will include keynote speeches from Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen and SpaceX-affiliated entrepreneur and commercial astronaut Jared Isaacman.

The event is being organized by Tesla Owners Silicon Valley at the Madonna Inn, with opening events taking place on Friday, while breakout sessions and keynote speeches will happen on Saturday and Sunday. More than 60 exhibitors will be selling accessories, services, and other products, along with a camping expo, a Super modified Tesla contest, a Cybertruck showcase, and more.

“We are thrilled to unveil X Takeover and provide attendees with a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the worlds of Tesla, SpaceX, and beyond,” says John Stringer, Tesla Owners Silicon Valley President. “Our event will allow attendees to learn from industry experts, connect with like-minded individuals, and experience Tesla’s and SpaceX’s latest technological advancements, and we can’t wait to share them with the world.”

Event sponsors include T-Sportline, Tesplus, Michelin, and Tesla, and a portion of the proceeds from the event will also go toward the 17 Strong charity and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Tickets start at $45 for a one-day pass, or $60 for a Saturday-Sunday pass.

Last year’s Tesla Takeover had over 2,000 in attendance, and organizers expect this year to land somewhere between 2,000 and 3,000.

You can see the full schedule for the 2024 X Takeover below, or check out the full Eventbrite page here to buy tickets.

X Takeover Schedule: Friday, July 26, 2024

5:00 p.m. – Open House at Tesla San Luis Obispo

– Open House at Tesla San Luis Obispo 6:00 p.m. – Pre-Event Central Coast Scenic Ride & Drive

– Pre-Event Central Coast Scenic Ride & Drive 9:00 p.m. – Epic Synchronized Tesla Light Show

X Takeover Schedule: Saturday, July 27, 2024

10:30 a.m. – Welcome and Introductions (ft. John Stringer, Kelvin Gee)

– Welcome and Introductions (ft. John Stringer, Kelvin Gee) 11:10 a.m. – Cyberbull$: Many Opportunities Ahead for Tesla in the Coming Years (ft. Alexandra Merz, Jeff Lutz, Galileo Russell, Herbert Ong)

– Cyberbull$: Many Opportunities Ahead for Tesla in the Coming Years (ft. Alexandra Merz, Jeff Lutz, Galileo Russell, Herbert Ong) 11:50 a.m. – Enhance Your Tesla Experience: Discover TESPLUS’ Latest Accessories Lineup (ft. Chris Li, Ted Marena)

– Enhance Your Tesla Experience: Discover TESPLUS’ Latest Accessories Lineup (ft. Chris Li, Ted Marena) 12:30 p.m. – Charge Ahead: Unlocking the Future of EV Charging with EVject’s Breakaway Adapter (ft. Kreg Peeler, Ted Marena)

– Charge Ahead: Unlocking the Future of EV Charging with EVject’s Breakaway Adapter (ft. Kreg Peeler, Ted Marena) 1:10 p.m. – Tesla Adventure: Unleashing the Potential of Camping with Your Electric Ride (ft. Matthew Hofmann, Ted Marena)

– Tesla Adventure: Unleashing the Potential of Camping with Your Electric Ride (ft. Matthew Hofmann, Ted Marena) 1:50 p.m. – Living Electric: Exploring the Tesla Lifestyle and Community (ft. Kim Java, Ryan McCaffrey)

– Living Electric: Exploring the Tesla Lifestyle and Community (ft. Kim Java, Ryan McCaffrey) 2:30 p.m. – Unleashing Efficiency: Michelin’s EV-Ready Product Line and the e.Primacy Tire (ft. Russell Shepherd, Ryan McCaffrey)

– Unleashing Efficiency: Michelin’s EV-Ready Product Line and the e.Primacy Tire (ft. Russell Shepherd, Ryan McCaffrey) 3:10 p.m. – Customizing the Future: T Sportline’s Innovations with Cybertruck Modification (ft. Brian Reese)

– Customizing the Future: T Sportline’s Innovations with Cybertruck Modification (ft. Brian Reese) 3:50 p.m. – Into the Future: Exploring Tesla’s Full Self-Driving, Robotics, and Neuralink (ft. Dr. Know It All, Whole Mars Catalog, Ryan Tanaka, Meet Kevin)

– Into the Future: Exploring Tesla’s Full Self-Driving, Robotics, and Neuralink (ft. Dr. Know It All, Whole Mars Catalog, Ryan Tanaka, Meet Kevin) 4:40 p.m. – Keynote: Shaping the Future of Automotive Innovation (ft. Franz von Holzhausen, John Stringer, Kelvin Gee)

– Keynote: Shaping the Future of Automotive Innovation (ft. Franz von Holzhausen, John Stringer, Kelvin Gee) 5:30 p.m. – Group Photo, Super Modified Tesla Contest Winner, Passport Drawing, and Wrap Up (ft. Joe Jefferson)

X Takeover Schedule: Sunday, July 28, 2024

10:30 a.m. – Unplugged and Unstoppable: Revolutionizing the Cybertruck and America’s Police (ft. Ben Schaffer, John Stringer)

– Unplugged and Unstoppable: Revolutionizing the Cybertruck and America’s Police (ft. Ben Schaffer, John Stringer) 11:00 a.m. – Journey to the Stars: Exploring SpaceX’s Quest for Space Exploration (ft. Ellie in Space, Felix Schlang)

– Journey to the Stars: Exploring SpaceX’s Quest for Space Exploration (ft. Ellie in Space, Felix Schlang) 11:30 a.m. – Powering Perspectives: Discussions with Tesla Influencers (ft. Dirty Tesla, Bearded Tesla, Everyday Chris, Brian White)

– Powering Perspectives: Discussions with Tesla Influencers (ft. Dirty Tesla, Bearded Tesla, Everyday Chris, Brian White) 12:40 p.m. – Keynote: From Entrepreneurship to the Cosmos: A Journey of Inspiration (ft. Jared Isaacman, John Stringer, Kelvin Gee)

– Keynote: From Entrepreneurship to the Cosmos: A Journey of Inspiration (ft. Jared Isaacman, John Stringer, Kelvin Gee) 1:30 p.m. – Passport Prize Giveaway and Wrap Up

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla, SpaceX enthusiasts embraced at X Takeover this month