X Takeover adds Jared Isaacman as keynote speaker

The upcoming X Takeover, formerly the Tesla Takeover, has added another keynote speaker to its lineup after it announced an appearance from Tesla’s design lead earlier this week.

Tesla Chief Designer Franz von Holzhausen was announced as a keynote speaker for the upcoming X Takeover event on Monday, and Tesla Owners Silicon Valley has now revealed that entrepreneur and Polaris Program head Jared Isaacman will join von Holzhausen as a keynote speaker. Taking place on July 27 and 28 at The Madonna Inn fields in San Luis Obispo, California, the event starts at $40 for an early bird day pass on the registration page, with that price available until April 30.

The focus of Isaacman’s keynote speech at the X Takeover will be “From Entrepreneurship to the Cosmos: A Journey of Inspiration,” along with von Holzhausen’s keynote speech on “Shaping the Future of Automotive Innovation.”

Isaacman funded and led the first private spaceflight sending civilians into orbit, dubbed the Inspiration4 mission, as part of the ongoing Polaris Program, and he is also CEO of the company Shift4 Payments. The launch also went on to get its own Netflix documentary, for which you can watch the trailer below.

The announcement also comes as the takeover event, which began as a Tesla enthusiast event in 2021, has re-branded for the upcoming year to include more than just Tesla. Instead, as highlighted by the addition of Isaacman to the keynote lineup, the event is being opened to all enthusiasts of Tesla and SpaceX, as well as Elon Musk’s other companies and other electric vehicle (EV) companies.

In addition to the many exhibitioners expected to be at the event—there were over 60 last year and more are planned this year—a portion of ticket purchases are being donated to the charitable organizations 17 Strong and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. St Jude was also a benefactor of Isaacman’s Inspiration4 launch, and at the time, Musk himself had even donated $50 million to the cause.

The X Takeover event is set to include the following, as detailed on the registration site:

Inspirational Keynotes

Influencer Meet & Greet

Cybertruck Showcase

Tesla Pro Tips Workshop

Scenic Central Coast Ride & Drive

Tesla Synchronized Light Show

Engaging Panel Discussions

E-Mobility Demo Rides

Customized Tesla Showcase

Unique Collection of Exhibitors and Merchandise

Networking Opportunities

Professional Detailing

Accessories Installations

Last year, Elon’s mother, Maye Musk, was the keynote speaker, while industry manufacturing expert Sandy Munro was featured as the keynote speaker the year before. The event had around 2,000 attendees in 2023, and organizers are expecting as many as 2,000 to 3,000 for this year’s.

Tesla Owners Silicon Valley also notes that space for the event will be limited, so those hoping to attend should register as soon as possible.

