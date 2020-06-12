Tesla poised to roll out speed limit recognition and roundabout support worldwide

Tesla is poised to improve its Autopilot functionality and its Full Self-Driving suite by rolling out speed limit recognition and roundabout support worldwide soon.

Tesla hacker @greentheonly posted a tweet on the evening of June 11 describing the company’s intention to release the upcoming and highly-anticipated Autopilot improvements. It is unknown when the updates will roll out to Tesla owners, but the noted Tesla hacker indicated they would likely be coming soon, and that the features would be released worldwide.

Quite interestingly, Tesla seems to be utilizing 3D-rendered icons for the upcoming features. This suggests that speed limit recognition may be integrated directly in the in-car displays of the company’s vehicles, similar to stop lights, stop signs, and other vehicles on the road.

Coming soon to a Tesla near you:

Speed limit recognition worldwide (with 3d rendered signs) and roundabout support. pic.twitter.com/wganSpLs5O — green (@greentheonly) June 12, 2020

In early May 2020, reports indicated that Autopilot users within the United States were experiencing several issues with the company’s speed limit sign recognition feature. According to some drivers, Autopilot was using inaccurate speed limit guidance. Interestingly enough, @ThirdRowTesla, who mentioned the issues to CEO Elon Musk, indicated that the software was operating accurately and efficiently within California. Still, drivers outside of the area were experiencing the problems on a semi-frequent basis.

Musk then responded that the issues were of “high priority,” and Tesla was addressing them.

When Musk indicated that the problems with speed limit sign recognition needed to be confronted and were of high priority, it is likely that the issues were tackled quickly and efficiently by the company’s dedicated Autopilot team. Also, Tesla released a patent in late December 2019 called “Data Pipeline and Deep Learning System for Autonomous Driving” which described a system that’s intended to expedite improvements for Autopilot and Full Self-Driving.

Tesla will also be releasing roundabout support for its vehicles, which has been included in U.S. vehicles for some time. In February, a Tesla owner released a video of his Model 3 navigating a roundabout impressively with minimal mistakes.

Roundabout development is challenging, as navigating through one is difficult, even for human drivers. According to the Department of Transportation, roundabouts are most commonly found in Europe and the East Coast, so the upcoming feature will likely be incredibly useful for owners residing in regions outside the United States.

Tesla’s Autopilot software has proven to be one of the safest modes of travel in the world. After the company released its 2019 Safety Statistics earlier this year, it was shown that vehicles operating on Autopilot were involved in accidents ten times less frequently than those driving a traditional car. The continuous development of its driver-assist software moves Tesla closer to rolling out a feature-complete iteration of its Full Self-Driving suite as well.