Tesla steals customer loyalty crown from Ford

Tesla has stolen a frequently-touted customer loyalty crown from Ford, a title the Detroit legacy automaker has had for nine years, S&P Global Mobility’s Automotive Loyalty Awards revealed on Monday.

Ford has held the “Overall Loyalty to Make” crown for nine years, but Tesla was able to utilize its combination of return-to-market consumer base and a majority of the BEV sales market share to earn the crown.

In all, Tesla captured five awards in the Manufacturer and Make Loyalty category, including Overall Loyalty to Make, Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make, Most Improved Make Loyalty, Highest Conquest Percentage, and Alternative Powertrain Loyalty to Make, with the latter two being repeat awards for the company.

Tesla’s make loyalty rate was 67.2 percent, with General Motors, who retained its crown for Overall Loyalty to Manufacturer for the eighth consecutive year, coming in at 65.4 percent, the Detroit Free Press said.

The S&P Global Mobility crown for “Ethnic Market Loyalty to Make” measures a company’s diverse consumer base. Tesla won this award, with 52 percent of its loyalty volume coming from ethnic consumers.

Vince Palomarez, S&P Global Mobility’s Product Manager of Loyalty, commented on the award:

“Ethnic buyers have increased their market share in the industry every year for the last decade, making them an important audience in building loyalty success for the foreseeable future.”

Additionally, the Tesla Model 3 and Tesla Model Y each captured an award in the Segment Model Loyalty Awards. The Model 3 won the Luxury Small Car award, while the Model Y captured the Luxury Small Utility crown.

The process that S&P Global Mobility uses to determine its loyalty awards is explained as:

“Loyalty is determined when a household that owns a new vehicle returns to market and acquires another new vehicle of the same make, model, or manufacturer. The newly acquired vehicle may be either a replacement or an addition to the household fleet.”

It is no secret that Tesla has had to fend off competition for the last several years. While startups have not necessarily tasted the same level of success, legacy automakers have made more of a dent in Tesla’s market share, as the Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet Bolt EV, and other legacy-made EVs have been the Model 3 and Model Y’s biggest competitors.

