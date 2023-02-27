Nissan pushes for more new EVs, higher sales goals in renewed strategy

By

Nissan has announced it will introduce 19 fully electric vehicles by 2030 instead of 15 in a renewed push towards electrification.

Unlike its other Japanese rivals, Nissan has already seen the possible sales success of electric vehicles globally. The automaker’s first EV, the Leaf, was a dominant force in the EV market for years. Now, as the Japanese automaker looks to double down on its electrification strategy, it announced that it has increased the number of fully electric vehicles it will introduce and how much of its sales they will represent.

Nissan now states that it will introduce 19 new full EVs by 2030 globally, up from the 15 the automaker previously announced. Nissan will also be introducing eight new hybridized models for a total of 27 electrified offerings globally. Nissan did not break down the new EV models by region.

Along with these new models, Nissan laid out an aggressive set of sales goals for different regions. Most significant is Europe, where Nissan plans to sell 98% electrified vehicles by 2026, up from 75% in the company’s previous plan. In its home market of Japan, Nissan will aim to sell 58% electrified vehicles during the same timeline, up from 55%, while in the United States, the company will aim for 40% electrified sales. Strangely, Nissan will now only aim for 35% electrified sales in China by 2026, down from the 40% it previously aimed for.

Globally, the automaker will aim for 44% electrified sales by 2026 and 55% by 2030.

To achieve these new goals, Nissan listed some manufacturing changes, particularly in the United States, that will ensure it can keep up with demand. The brand already produces EVs at its Smyrna, Tennessee plant but will be boosting production in conjunction with its Decherd, Tennessee plant, which will be producing electric drivetrains.

Nissan did not address a significant change in battery production but is publically looking for a second supplier alongside its current deal with its subsidiary brand, Envision AESC.

This renewed electrification push is likely spurred by Nissan’s rejuvenated alliance with Renault, pitting the two automakers as near equals in the partnership, helping both focus on electrification. Most recently, Nissan invested in Renault’s EV unit, nicknamed Ampere, which could allow more EV models to be made in the coming years.

