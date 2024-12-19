Tesla strengthens weather radar rollout by filling in missed gaps in fleet

Tesla is strengthening the rollout of its new weather radar system for vehicles by filling in the gaps with vehicles that did not receive it in the Holiday Update.
The weather radar feature was launched earlier this month with the annual Holiday Update but was only available on vehicles that equipped the AMD Ryzen processor.
This left out those Tesla cars that used the Intel processor, which did not receive precipitation maps and only had access to the Weather at Destination feature.
Now, NotaTeslaApp is reporting that Tesla is releasing a new version of the weather radar feature to Intel-based vehicles, filling in the gaps within its fleet.
The report states that Intel-based vehicles did not initially receive the feature because it is a slower system than the Ryzen-based system. Tesla was forced to optimize the weather radar feature to work with the Intel chip, which required a little bit of extra time to develop.
There is no reduction in features due to having the Intel chip, either. It packs all of the same punch that the Ryzen version will, with no shortcomings in speeds, animations, or features.
The weather radar will show you three hours of precipitation to help ensure you are prepared for potential rain or snow that could be coming down during the drive.
Wow, cool feature added to Tesla that I didn’t know was there. Active precipitation map radar. So good to see what is expected on a trip! Calling for freezing rain today and this feature made my day. pic.twitter.com/GpbwfUApeT
