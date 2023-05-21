By

Back in January, the West Vancouver Police announced that they were investigating an incident involving a Tesla Model 3 that crashed into a BC Ferries ramp at Horseshoe Bay terminal. The Tesla reportedly “suddenly accelerated” into a gate, destroying the vehicle and damaging the structure.

The crash was quite severe, with the Tesla breaking in two because of the impact. The ferry structure also incurred damage. The driver of the Tesla and a passenger were both taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police at the time noted that alcohol did not seem to be involved at all, and they would be investigating whether the incident was caused by driver error or a mechanical issue.

As per a recent report from North Shore News, the investigation into the incident has now been completed. Based on the findings of the investigators, the crash was caused by the vehicle’s driver, not a “sudden acceleration” issue with the Tesla.

“Following an analysis of the vehicle data, the investigators determined the collision to be human-caused,” said West Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Mark McLean.

The West Vancouver Police Department spokesperson also noted that the driver of the Tesla involved in the crash, a 68-year-old Vancouver man, received a ticket for driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Other details of the incident were updated by authorities. At the time of the collision, McLean estimated that the damage to the ferry structure from the Tesla crash would exceed $30,000. However, in recent statements, BC Ferries noted that the damage from the incident was “in the thousands.”

Tesla has consistently maintained that there is no such thing as “unintended acceleration” in its vehicles. And while claims of “sudden acceleration” in Teslas have been brought forward in the past, there has yet to be an incident where such claims have been proven. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) alone conducted investigations into over 200 crashes involving Teslas, but the agency ultimately concluded that the incidents were due to user error.

“While accidents caused by a mistaken press of the accelerator pedal have been alleged for nearly every make/model of vehicle on the road, the accelerator pedals in Model S, X, and 3 vehicles have two independent position sensors. If there is any error, the system defaults to cut off motor torque. Likewise, applying the brake pedal simultaneously with the accelerator pedal will override the accelerator pedal input and cut off motor torque. Regardless of the torque, sustained braking will stop the car,” Tesla noted.

