Ford announces Tesla Supercharger access to F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E drivers

By

Ford electric vehicle owners can now charge their cars at Tesla Supercharger locations across the United States and Canada, giving drivers of the F-150 Lightning and Mustang Mach-E access to the most expansive charging infrastructure in the world.

The move, which was agreed to between the two companies in early 2023, gives Ford EV drivers access to over 15,000 Tesla Supercharger locations in the U.S. and Canada.

Ford is also offering its Fast Charging Adapter, which will enable the cars to use Tesla’s North American Charging Standard (NACS) connector.

The adapter will be available to new and existing customers enrolled in the BlueOval Charge Network for free through June 30, 2024. It is required in order for Ford EVs to charge at Tesla Superchargers.

The adapter will be complementary if ordered by the June 30 deadline. After that, it will cost $230.

The charger will be available for order starting today, February 29, at ford.com/FastChargingAdapter. You will be required to enroll in the BlueOval Charge network in order to obtain the adapter.

Eventually, Ford EVs will adopt the Tesla NACS connector. This will occur in 2025, and these vehicles will not need an adapter.

The addition of 15,000 Tesla Superchargers to the BlueOval Charge Network brings the total number of piles to 126,000, with more than 28,000 of them being fast chargers.

In May 2023, Ford CEO Jim Farley announced it would gain access to 12,000 Tesla Superchargers in 2024. The number then increased to 15,000 in October.

Ford’s adoption of Tesla’s NACS encouraged a variety of other car companies, including General Motors, Rivian, Lucid, BMW, Hyundai, and others to make the same move.

Ford has also released a few videos to help early users of the Tesla Superchargers navigate the experience:

Locating Chargers

Activating Chargers

I’d love to hear from you! If you have any comments, concerns, or questions, please email me at joey@teslarati.com. You can also reach me on Twitter @KlenderJoey, or if you have news tips, you can email us at tips@teslarati.com.

Ford announces Tesla Supercharger access to F-150 Lightning, Mustang Mach-E drivers