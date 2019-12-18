Tesla Supercharger Network hits new milestone with 15K open stalls worldwide

Tesla’s rapidly expanding Supercharger Network recently hit 15,000 open stalls across the globe.

According to data from Supercharge.info, a site that tracks applications, permits, and the construction progress at future Tesla Supercharger sites, the number of stalls passed the 15,000 mark sometime between December 7 and December 14. As of December 18, the total number of Supercharger stations worldwide is currently 1,713, with 15,071 open stalls.

The availability of Supercharger stalls has spiked by nearly 300%, from 5,117 individual charging spots in January 2017 to 15,071 in mid-December 2019. Despite this massive amount of growth, more stalls are continuing to pop up every day. Within the last two weeks alone, Tesla has broken ground on ten new Supercharger stations within the United States. Not to mention, Supercharge.info also reveals that numerous stalls remain under construction or awaiting approval.

Credit: Supercharge.info

Having a higher density of Superchargers, especially around popular routes that may experience congestion, will provide an all-around better experience for the increasing number of Tesla drivers hitting the roads. More chargers will also alleviate thoughts of range anxiety for drivers of Tesla’s Standard Range and Standard Range+ Model 3.

Tesla’s Supercharger Network will also play a big part in ensuring that the electric car maker’s charging infrastructure is able to support the production ramp of its two high-volume vehicles, the Model 3 and Model Y. The Model Y is expected to outsell the Model S, 3, and X combined, and Tesla will need all the Superchargers it can build to ensure that its upcoming fleet of all-electric crossovers are supported.

In addition to Tesla’s network of over 15,000 Superchargers, owners also have access to over 3,800 Destination Chargers in the United States. These L2 chargers are not as quick as the Supercharger Network, but they are still beneficial as they add to the number of possible locations where someone could add some range to their vehicle.

Tesla’s growing Supercharger Network goes hand in hand with improvements to the company’s battery technology. Tesla has been working on improving its battery tech since it came out with the Roadster, and this allowed the company to establish a solid lead in the EV industry. Tesla’s Model S, for example, is now capable of going as far as 373 miles per charge on a 100 kWh battery. The Porsche Taycan, on the other hand, manages 201 miles per charge on a battery that’s nearly the same size.

People who seek to own electric vehicles and want to spend more time on the road and less time at charging stations will find more benefits in owning a Tesla than any other battery-powered car. Coupled with an expansive charging network, Teslas are also loaded with features that can make charging stops comfortable. Among these are the Tesla Theater and the Tesla Arcade, both of which are accessible when the vehicle is on Park.