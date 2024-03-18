Tesla Supercharger network opens to Rivian vehicles

By

Tesla’s Superchargers are now opening to Rivian vehicles, following the addition of Ford to the charging network just a few weeks ago.

Last week, Rivian deployed software update 2024.07.02, with the release notes saying that Superchargers would soon be opening up to Rivian vehicles. On Monday, Rivian officially announced on X and in a press release that its vehicles can now access Tesla’s more than 15,000 Supercharger stalls in the U.S. and Canada. In addition, the automaker plans to start shipping free NACS DC adapters this spring, prioritizing long-time owners.

Fast charger access just doubled. Rivian vehicles can now tap into 15,000+ Tesla Superchargers — rapidly expanding the fast charging experience for our customers. Initially, a NACS DC adapter is needed for access, shipping free to owners starting this spring.… pic.twitter.com/vagQ9M9EqH — Rivian (@Rivian) March 18, 2024

In the release, Rivian also reiterates plans to open up its Rivian Adventure Network (RAN) to all automakers later this year, following in Tesla’s footsteps. Rivian has more than 424 operational RAN sites, across 70 sites in 22 states.

The news also comes just a few weeks after Ford became the first non-Tesla automaker to gain access to the charging network. Following Ford and Rivian, Supercharger access is also expected to roll out for electric vehicles (EVs) from General Motors (GM), Volvo and Polestar in the coming weeks.

Ford was also the first other automaker to adopt Tesla’s NACS charging standard, as announced in an X Spaces call last May between CEO Jim Farley and Elon Musk. Shortly thereafter, Ford was joined by GM and Rivian, with every major automaker eventually agreeing to build future cars with Tesla’s charging port and gain access to Superchargers with the use of adapters.

The Tesla Supercharger network is dominating the rollout of DC fast-charging stations in the U.S., as highlighted in a recent report from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

Although many Tesla owners have expressed concerns about Superchargers becoming overly crowded with the influx of non-Tesla EVs, the automaker launched “congestion fees” in November, which is expected to help cars keep rotating in and out. Tesla also said last month that it was opening one new Supercharger stall every hour, which could bring the number up from over 15,000 currently to around 23,000 by February of next year.

