Tesla offers legacy Model Y owners an interesting promotion

Tesla is offering those who are owners of the legacy Model Y an interesting promotion in an effort to get them into the newest version of the all-electric crossover.

The Model Y underwent an overhaul by Tesla over the past year, and earlier this year, the company finally started launching it in markets across the globe.

It was first launched in China, Europe, and North America.

Tesla’s focus on switching over production lines had cost it several weeks of production and deliveries in the first quarter, and now the company is playing catch-up to keep pace with its yearly delivery goal. It is offering several promotional discounts on vehicles within its lineup, but now Tesla is pulling out an additional stop with the new Model Y.

As a way to push legacy Model Y owners into the new vehicle, Tesla is offering a $2,000 discount to those drivers if they take delivery of the new build:

❗️Tesla Is Now Texting Owners Offering the $2,000

Model Y Loyalty Incentive… Yup—if you're a current or previous Model Y owner, Tesla might be sending you a $2,000 loyalty offer toward a new Model Y (Juniper).

The new Model Y offers substantial benefits over the older version, and the changes are not just different in terms of aesthetics:

The new Model Y vs. legacy Model Y

The new Model Y features acoustic-lined glass for a more peaceful cabin, refined suspension for a better ride, a sleeker design for better aerodynamics, and even smaller changes like quieter-closing doors.

With some concerns about demand, it still seems Tesla has plenty of buyers, but it would truly like to get more people in the new Model Y. Tesla came in under consensus estimates for deliveries this past quarter, but did spend several weeks switching over production lines at all of its factories.

Still, the automaker is moving toward a big year with the rollout of the Robotaxi ride-hailing service and affordable models coming soon.