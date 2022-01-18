Hundreds of Teslas sighted in Auckland port, hinting at even more growth in NZ

By

Recent photos from the Port of Auckland reveal hundreds of Tesla vehicles likely waiting for delivery in New Zealand. Demand for Tesla vehicles grew in 2021, particularly in the third quarter. It seems Tesla will continue to grow in New Zealand this year.

According to sources familiar with the matter, two Wallenius Wilhelmsen freighters, Turandot and Tannhauser, delivered the Tesla vehicles to the Port of Auckland. Both freights are confirmed to be vehicle carriers. Teslarati found data that confirmed the Turandot’s arrival at the Port of Auckland on Sunday, January 2, 2022. The Tannhauser’s last recorded port in Auckland was Wednesday, November 24, 2021.

There was a spike in Tesla vehicle registrations in Q3 2021, around the same time the New Zealand Government announced the Clean Car Discount. As per the Government’s announcement, starting July 1, 2021, drivers purchasing electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles can avail of rebates up to $8,625 (US$5,847.10) for new cars and up to $3,450 ($2,338.84) for used vehicles.

Data from New Zealand’s Ministry of Transport showed that over 3,200 new Tesla vehicles were registered in 2021, a significant increase from 2020 when an estimated 519 Tesla vehicles were registered. In 2019, pre-pandemic times, about 800 Tesla vehicles were registered in New Zealand.

Giga Shanghai appears to have made a significant contribution to the increase in New Zealand’s Tesla vehicles sales. The Model 3, Model X, and Model S are the only vehicles registered in New Zealand as of this writing. The Model 3 made up more than half of the 3,200 Tesla deliveries reported in 2021. Most of the Model 3s delivered in New Zealand last year were shipped from China.

