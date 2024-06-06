By

Tesla has released its second Tequila offering with a new Mezcal that it is selling on its website in a familiar lightning bolt-shaped bottle for $450.

The new Tesla Tequila comes three-and-a-half years after it first offered the booze on its website. In what started as a joke on April Fool’s Day in 2018, the company has truly embraced what its fan base has “thirsted” for, quite literally.

Pour one out! Tesla Mezcal now available in the US → https://t.co/PPftbZMHL1 pic.twitter.com/zVhwM2M3Cu — Tesla North America (@tesla_na) June 6, 2024

The company describes the new tequila offering:

“Smoky and floral with a smooth finish. Our limited-release Tesla Mezcal celebrates Oaxaca’s artisanal Tahona-milled mezcal with an alembic distillation process by intuitively combining the distinct flavors of native Espadín and Bicuishe agaves. The result is a mezcal that is as delicate as it is spicy, with a deep citrus and green apple nose that gives way to soft herbal notes with a delicate smokiness that lingers on the tongue. Finishes with notes of tuberose, jasmine, and chamomile that soften into a balanced, velvety mouthfeel.”

Mezcal differs from the añejo it offered nearly four years ago. Mezcal is a smokier flavor and is not quite as widely-loved as other tequila types, but it is certainly unique.

The tasting notes are described as:

“Tasting Notes: Floral, delicate and spicy with earthy aromas and hints of lime, green apple and spice followed by smoky notes. Finishes with soft tuberose, jasmine and chamomile. Mouthfeel is balanced, yet strong with light bitter notes at the end.”

However, some Tesla fans will not be buying the alcohol for the taste, and simply will store it as a collector’s item to show their true loyalty to the company and its CEO Elon Musk.

The tequila is not manufactured by Tesla and is handled by Nosotros Tequila & Mezcal. Orders are fulfilled by Speakeasy Co.

The tequila is also available to people in Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, Texas, Virginia, Washington, Washington D.C., and Wisconsin.

