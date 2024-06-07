Tesla China Model 3 and Model Y see reduced wait times

By

Observations from electric vehicle watchers suggest that the wait times for Tesla China’s Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y have been reduced. As per Tesla’s order pages for the two vehicles, all variants of the Model 3 and Model Y in China are now listed with an estimated delivery date of 1-6 weeks.

As noted in a report from CNEV Post, previous wait times for the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3’s Rear Wheel Drive (RWD), Long Range Dual Motor All Wheel Drive (AWD), and Performance variant were listed at 3-6 weeks. On the other hand, Model Y RWD, AWD, and Performance variants were listed with a 2-6 week wait.

The Giga Shanghai-made Tesla Model 3 starts at RMB 231,900 ($32,000) for the RWD version, RMB 271,900 ($37,500) for the Long Range AWD version, and RMB 335,900 ($46,300) for the Performance variant. The Giga Shanghai-made Model Y, on the other hand, starts at RMB 249,900 ($34,500) for the RWD variant, RMB 290,900 ($40,100) for the Long Range AWD version, and RMB 354,900 ($49,000) for the Performance variant.

It has been some time since the wait times for Tesla China’s Giga Shanghai-made vehicles have been this short. That being said, longtime industry watchers would note that in late December 2022, the wait time for the Giga Shanghai-made Model 3 and Model Y went down to as low as 1-4 weeks.

Giga Shanghai, which has a production capacity exceeding 950,000 vehicles annually, produces the Tesla Model 3 sedan and the Tesla Model Y crossover. Giga Shanghai provides vehicles to both the domestic Chinese market, as well as countries like Japan and Australia.

Tesla China typically focuses its resources on the domestic automotive market during the latter part of a quarter. The shorter wait times for the Model 3 and Model Y may then hint at the speed at which orders from the domestic Chinese market could be accomplished if Giga Shanghai was mostly focused on meeting local vehicle orders.

It should be noted, however, that Tesla China’s numbers this year have so far been lagging compared to the previous year. From January 2024 to May 2024, Tesla China’s wholesale figures were tracked at 355,616 vehicles. These numbers represented a 7.12% drop from the 382,859 that were sold wholesale in the same period last year.

