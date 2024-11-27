Tesla spotted testing Cybercab in Giga Texas premises

By

The Tesla Cybercab has been spotted being tested around Giga Texas. This was hinted at in a short video that was recently shared in social media, which depicted the Cybercab reacting to traffic in the Giga Texas premises.

Earlier this month, the electric vehicle community’s interest was piqued when a video was shared on social media showing a Cybercab driving around Giga Texas. The video was quite exciting as it showed the self-driving robotaxi operating seemingly on its own.

As per a recent post from longtime Giga Texas watcher Joe Tegtmeyer, Tesla has indeed been testing the Cybercab around the factory complex. The Tesla watcher noted that over the past couple of weeks, Tesla has been conducting Cybercab test drives along the length of the main Giga Texas building. Interestingly enough, Tesla reportedly uses a modified gaming joystick to control the Cybercab when interventions are needed.

Cybercab News from Giga Texas!@Tesla has been testing & driving the Cybercab around the factory site over the past couple of weeks, including drive tests on the west side along the length of the main factory as shown in this short video clip.



Additional testing has also been… pic.twitter.com/4S7hyGcIwx — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) November 26, 2024

Tesla is reportedly also conducting additional tests on the Cybercab, such as water ingress tests through a rainmaker inside the west end-of-line facility and in a few other areas around the Giga Texas complex. Perhaps more importantly, the drone operator observed that a rather large amount of production equipment has been gathering in the Giga Texas staging lot, suggesting that a new production line may soon be set up in the facility.

The Cybercab is one of Tesla’s most exciting products today, partly due to the fact that it is a self-driving robotaxi that is built for autonomy. And considering that CEO Elon Musk has stated that self-driving will ultimately be Tesla’s ace in the transportation sector, the Cybercab could very well go down in history as the electric car maker’s most important vehicle.

Cybercab testing at Giga Texas this morning … there is a chase black Model 3 following it along as it drives around the north & east sides of the factory today, continuing its drive testing! pic.twitter.com/QJRWWGjWLE — Joe Tegtmeyer 🚀 🤠🛸😎 (@JoeTegtmeyer) November 27, 2024

During the Q3 2024 earnings call, Musk noted that Tesla is expecting to see volume production of the Cybercab in 2026, but if production equipment is now being delivered to Giga Texas, then perhaps initial production for the robotaxi can be attained in 2025. Musk also noted that Tesla will likely produce at least 2 million Cybercabs per year.

