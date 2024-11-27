Tesla China’s year-end promotions seem to be working very well

By

Tesla China has implemented a number of initiatives to encourage sales of the Model Y and Model 3 to domestic customers before the end of the year. Based on videos that have been shared from China, it appears that Tesla’s efforts to attract customers this Q4 2024 are working well.

With just a few weeks left in the fourth quarter, Tesla China announced that it was extending its “limited time” five year zero-interest loan offer for the Model 3 and Model Y. Tesla China also announced that it was offering an RMB 10,000 discount for select variants of the Tesla Model Y, which could also be stacked with the five year zero interest loan offer.

Tesla China’s efforts appear to be working, with a video posted by longtime industry watcher @ray4tesla depicting a scene from the Tesla center in Hangzhou. The short clip showed the Tesla center being completely filled with people. Tesla employees looked extremely busy catering to customers, and one even seemed to be running around.

Zero interest financing and ¥10k discount drew crowds of buyers into this Tesla center in Hangzhou, China. Expect good delivery numbers out of China soon. pic.twitter.com/aXYzc36Lnt — Ray (@ray4tesla) November 27, 2024

Tesla China’s recent promotions are understandable. The electric vehicle maker, after all, is heavily speculated to be preparing for the release of an updated version of its best-selling vehicle, the Tesla Model Y crossover. The update, which is speculated to be dubbed “Juniper,” is expected to be released sometime in early 2025. With this in mind, Tesla China’s promotions this Q4 2024 may be a way for the company to sell as many of its current-generation Model Y units before it starts focusing on the vehicle’s updated variant.

Previous reports have suggested that Tesla China will be releasing the updated Model Y “Juniper” sometime in the first quarter of 2025, followed by a yet-to-be-released seven-seat variant in Q4 2025. Reuters, citing people reportedly family with the matter, also claimed in September that Tesla China would be building a six-seat Model Y variant in late 2025.

