Tesla Cybercab robotaxi is touring Europe

Tesla has brought its autonomous robotaxi, the Cybercab, to Europe. The autonomous all-electric vehicle will be touring the region, with the Cybercab making some stops in cities such as Berlin, Paris, and Oslo, to name a few.

Earlier this month, Tesla announced that the Cybercab would be going on a European tour. Posters of the tour hinted at the vehicle being featured in Tesla locations across Europe, specifically Stockholm, Berlin, Oslo, Paris, London, and Amsterdam.

Tesla appears to have sent several Cybercab units for the vehicle’s European tour. This was hinted at in the overlapping schedules of the autonomous all-electric robotaxi as it goes through the region. As per Tesla’s official website, the Cybercab’s European tour starts on November 20 and ends on December 31, 2024.

Following is the Tesla Cybercab’s European tour dates:

Cybercab comes to Westfield, London pic.twitter.com/0ZvXey54mS — Tesla UK (@tesla_uk) November 20, 2024

London, U.K. — the Cybercab will be available to visit at the London Tesla Store in the Westfield Shopping Centre from Nov 20 – Dec 8, 2024.

Berlin, Germany — the Cybercab would be available for viewing from Nov 22 – Dec 8, 2024 at Tesla’s Mall of Berlin store from 10:00 – 20:00. It should be noted that members of the TFF e.V. also received exclusive access to the Cybercab on Nov 21, 2024.

Paris, France — the Cybercab would be available for viewing at the Tesla store in Paris-Madeleine from Nov 23 – Dec 8, 2024.

And so it begins….

The @Tesla Cybercab starts it’s tour through Europe!

It can be seen in Paris, Berlin and London from this moment on.🇫🇷🇩🇪🇬🇧

Later this year it will be shown to the world in Amsterdam, Stockholm and Oslo.🇳🇱🇸🇪🇳🇴

Can’t wait to see this amazing vehicle soon!… pic.twitter.com/Vm8oOmJqB8 — Esther Rebers (@EstherRebers) November 21, 2024

Oslo, Norway — the electric vehicle maker will be showcasing the Cybercab at the Tesla store in Skøyen from Dec 14 – 31, 2024.

Stockholm, Sweden — Tesla will be featuring the Cybercab at its Tesla store in Stockholm City from Dec 14 – 31, 2024.

Amsterdam, Netherlands — The Tesla store in Amsterdam will feature the Cybercab from Dec 16 – 31, 2024. The vehicle will be available for viewing from 11:00-17:00.

The Tesla Cybercab has arrived in Europe and I got a close look! 🚗✨ How do you like the design? pic.twitter.com/PhMCdmbOPD — Nico Pliquett (@NicoPliquett) November 21, 2024

The Tesla Cybercab will be operating using the company’s Full Self-Driving (FSD) system. While FSD’s most advanced features are yet to be deployed in Europe, the EV maker noted that those who visit Cybercab will be given the opportunity to go for test drives with Enhanced Autopilot. Space, however, is limited, so those who wish to visit the Cybercab are advised to sign up here.

The Cybercab is expected to reach volume production in 2026, as per comments from CEO Elon Musk during Tesla’s third quarter earnings call, the autonomous vehicle is expected to cost less than $30,000, and it is expected to start its production in the Giga Texas complex. Musk also noted that he expects to see a production of at least 2 million Cybercabs per year once the vehicle is ramped.

