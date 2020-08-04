Tesla Giga-Texas construction kicks into overdrive with marshland prep, ground leveling, around the clock

Tesla’s newest Gigafactory under construction in Texas continues to keep pace with expectations set by the company during its other building projects in Shanghai and Berlin. In doing so, the all-electric carmaker’s construction strategy looks to be quite scalable given the size of the Texas Gigafactory region is much larger than all of Tesla’s other factory locations.

Recent drone video shared by Joe Tegtmeyer on his self-titled YouTube channel has revealed a huge amount of land clearing accomplished over less than a week, namely from July 27th – August 2nd. In the footage, Tegtmeyer further notes the location of a large fill dirt area for all the ground shaping activities while also pointing out the pond and swamp-draining underway. The on-site crew looks to be working seven days per week; however, the lack of lighting in the area indicates all activities are limited to daytime only.

Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory progress, August 2, 2020 | Image: Joe Tegtmeyer/YouTube

Earlier drone footage of the site seemed to indicate that some of the land shaping activities may have been part of the recreational plans for area. As detailed in CEO Elon Musk’s recent comments, the area around the facility will be open to the public as an “ecological paradise” complete with a boardwalk and hiking/biking trails. Instead, updated progress shows that most of those “carved” looking areas are now flattened. Tegtmeyer’s footage even documents large mounds being removed by heavy equipment.

Tesla’s Texas Gigafactory progress, August 2, 2020 | Image: Joe Tegtmeyer/YouTube

After securing tax incentives from the local county board and local school district, the site’s selection was announced during Tesla’s Q2 2020 Earnings Call on July 22nd although construction activities were already underway on July 17th. The 2,100 acre Texas property where Tesla’s Gigafactory will reside is expected to draw at least $1 billion dollars of investment by the company. Additionally, an estimated 5,000 new “middle skill” jobs are anticipated to come to the Austin area, 1,000 from Tesla directly, and 4,000 as part of a secondary economic impact.

As with Tesla’s other construction sites, tracking and sharing progress is one part of gaining insight into the carmaker’s future plans. Since the Texas Gigafactory is also expected to produce the Cybertruck, perhaps there will be even more anticipation than usual to spot equipment differences from other factories that are unique to the pickup. The park-type promises may also add a fun element to watch come to life as the public will be able to eventually experience it in person.

Watch Joe Tegtmeyer’s August 2nd footage below: