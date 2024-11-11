By

Tesla has added a new feature in two new markets that should make it easier to charge at third-party chargers without potentially having to wait in line.

In photos shared last week by Tesla owner and X user Matty06, you can see that the company’s navigation now shows real-time availability at select third-party Superchargers. In the photo, you can see the map showing a non-Tesla charging station, along with the words “1 of 2 available,” as translated into English from German.

As Not a Tesla App notes, the select third-party chargers at which this feature is now available include those which are participants in Tesla’s Qualified Third-Party Charger Program, which the company launched in 2022. The program requires third-party chargers to include at least one compatible charging connector, have an average charge success rate of 90 percent or higher, and to be used by Tesla vehicles at least every four days.

To view the availability of the third-party chargers, as well as the maximum charging speed, drivers simply must tap on the charger in question, bringing up the informational menu. It isn’t as intuitive as Tesla’s Supercharger routing, which will automatically route drivers to the best stations based on availability, it’s still a nice addition that will only serve to make charging easier.

The move also comes as Tesla has been aiming to boost access to its own Supercharging network for non-Tesla electric vehicle (EV) brands in multiple markets. Earlier this month, the company made all of its Superchargers in Sweden open to other EV brands, following a similar move in the Netherlands in 2022.

Tesla also launched a free year of Supercharging for new Model Y buyers in Europe, available for those who take delivery by the end of 2024.

