Tesla promotes self-serve test drive program for Europe & Middle East

By

Tesla has posted a new advertisement for its self-serve test drive program. In its short ad, the electric vehicle maker highlighted just how easy it is to try out the company’s premium electric cars.

The video was posted by Tesla through its official Tesla Europe & Middle East account on X. The video, which was only 44 seconds long, highlighted the convenience of the test drive program, as well as some activities that drivers can do while taking the company’s premium electric vehicles out for a spin.

“Drive a Tesla, talk to no one. Locate & unlock a vehicle near you for a test drive, entirely via the Tesla app,” Tesla Europe & Middle East wrote in its post on X.

Drive a Tesla, talk to no one



Locate & unlock a vehicle near you for a test drive, entirely via the Tesla apphttps://t.co/6ggJITsOYJ pic.twitter.com/Ly0RVCclRd — Tesla Europe & Middle East (@teslaeurope) October 31, 2024

Tesla does not operate like a traditional car company, so it is no surprise that the company’s test drive program is also a bit unorthodox. Tesla’s self-serve test drive program, which allows interested drivers to take out a Tesla without interacting with a person, is a good example of these unorthodox business practices at work.

As noted in a video from SpaceX enthusiast Ellie in Space, Tesla’s self-serve test drive program was launched in the United States partly to ensure that the company’s electric vehicles are available to as many people as possible, even in areas that do not have a Tesla service center or store. At the time, the program was only available in select states, though plans were underway to expand it.

Based on the recent post from Tesla Europe & Middle East, it would appear that self-serve test drives have now expanded to the region. This should greatly help Tesla reach more potential customers, especially those who reside in areas that are yet to be saturated by vehicles like the Model 3 sedan and Model Y crossover.

Watch a video of Tesla’s self-serve test drive program below.

Don’t hesitate to contact us with news tips. Just send a message to simon@teslarati.com to give us a heads up.

Tesla promotes self-serve test drive program for Europe & Middle East