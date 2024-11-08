Tesla launches crazy Supercharging incentive in Europe for Model Y

By

Tesla is launching a crazy Supercharging incentive in Europe for Model Y, offering one free year of charging at the automaker’s expansive network if delivery is taken by the end of the year.

Tesla is known for pushing the envelope in terms of what it offers to push sales upward toward the end of the year. The company has used things like discounts, free Supercharging, and other incentives to pad delivery figures as the end of the year approaches. It is something we have seen many times in the past.

2024 is no different.

Tesla is offering free Supercharging for one year in Europe for those who take delivery of the Model Y by the end of 2024:

NEWS: Tesla Europe will give you 1 year of free Supercharging if you take delivery of a Model Y by the end of this year. pic.twitter.com/Xd4FhWIEQm — Sawyer Merritt (@SawyerMerritt) November 8, 2024

Tesla has yet to launch any major delivery and demand triggers in the United States, but as it is still early November, it seems the company could be waiting until closer to December to get things going.

Last year, the Austin, Texas-based electric vehicle maker slashed $3,750 from both the Model 3 and Model Y in an effort to boost sales during the last ten days of the year.

It then doubled this discount to $7,500.

The discounts did not take effect until December 22. Analysts saw it as a crack in the armor of Tesla for pushing a substantial discount right as the end of the year was approaching.

This makes it interesting moving forward because some potential buyers might wait for Tesla to bring these discounts before buying a car. With its recrd of pushing deals on cars so late in the year, we will likely see Tesla make a similar move in the U.S. in the coming weeks.

