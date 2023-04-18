Tesla tops list of predicted lifetime ‘recalls’: iSeeCars

By

Update: 4/18 5:26 pm EST – Reworded headline for improved accuracy.

New data based on recalls from the NHTSA found that Tesla vehicles are by far the most likely to be “recalled” over a projected 30-year vehicle lifespan.

The term “recall” has become quite contentious over the past two years as the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has hammered Tesla with recall after recall, many of which are fixed by over-the-air updates. Nonetheless, the government agency has yet to change its terminology, and new data from iSeeCars has found that Tesla vehicles are significantly more likely to be recalled over their lifetime than essentially any others.

iSeeCars compiled its list of the top 25 most and least recalled vehicles by analyzing ten years of recalls issued by the NHTSA and projecting that number over a 30-year lifespan, concluding that Tesla took all but one of the top five spots. The top ten most recalled vehicles over their lifetimes are as follows:

Rank Model Expected 30-yr lifetime Recalls Compared to the Overall Average 1 Tesla Model Y 62.4 15.60x 2 Porsche Panamera 61.8 15.45x 3 Tesla Model 3 56.8 14.2x 4 Tesla Model X 27.3 6.83x 5 Tesla Model S 26.4 6.60x 6 Lincoln Aviator 23.0 5.75x 7 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 22.4 5.60x 8 Volkswagen Atlas 20.8 5.20x 9 Ram 1500 20.5 5.13x 10 Ram 1500 Classic 20.5 5.13x

Besides the obvious discrepancy of Tesla recalls predominantly being recalled for issues fixed by OTA update, iSeeCars also noted that Tesla vehicles are more likely to be recalled later in life than their counterparts. Typically, as a vehicle ages, the number of times it is recalled in any given year decreases. However, this is less the case with Tesla vehicles, which are continually updated with newer software, hence introducing new recalls.

Outside of Tesla, other brands that fared poorly in the iSeeCars analysis include Porsche, which also appeared four times in the top 25; BMW and Jeep, which both appear three times; and Ford, Lincoln, Ram, and Volkswagen, which all appear twice.

On the opposite end of the study, analysts found that Mercedes, Lexus, and Toyota vehicles had the lowest number of lifetime recalls, with most of them not even having one. However, the top spot was taken by the MINI Cooper Convertible with only 0.2 lifetime recalls. The top 10 least recalled vehicles are as follows:

Rank Model Expected 30-yr lifetime Recalls Compared to the Overall Average 1 MINI Convertible 0.2 0.05x 2 Lexus NX 300h 0.3 0.08x 3 Lincoln MKZ Hybrid 0.5 0.13x 4 Mercedes-Benz CLA 0.5 0.13x 5 Lexus RX 450h 0.5 0.13x 6 Nissan 370Z 0.5 0.13x 7 Hyundai Elantra GT 0.6 0.15x 8 Mercedes-Benz GLA 0.6 0.15x 9 Mercedes-Benz GLC 0.7 0.18x 10 Lexus IS 300 0.7 0.18x

