VW ID.4 recalled for doors opening randomly while driving

Volkswagen (VW) has issued a recall for the ID.4 due to a potential safety hazard regarding the vehicle’s doors.

While arguments have surrounded the terminology “recall” over the past few years, especially regarding how they relate to vehicle software updates, analysts and EV enthusiasts alike can agree that physical fixes are still given the term. Now, amid an investigation from the NHTSA for numerous other vehicle issues, VW has issued a safety recall for the ID.4 SUV for its doors opening randomly.

The NHTSA issued the recall just last week, but it went under the radar as the public recall from the manufacturer had not occurred. According to the NHTSA, “Volkswagen Group of America, Inc. (Volkswagen) is recalling certain 2023 ID4 vehicles. The affected vehicles may have been manufactured with door handles that allow water to enter the circuit board assembly, which can cause the door to open unexpectedly when the vehicle is subject to high lateral forces at speeds below 9 mph/15 kmh.”

The NHTSA notes that this issue could affect as many as 16,207 2023 VW ID.4s. Currently, VW has not specified the fix required to address the door issue but will alert owners once the fix has been identified and a repair schedule can be created.

“The remedy is currently under development,” says the NHTSA recall site. “Interim letters notifying owners of the safety risk are expected to be mailed May 26, 2023. Owners will receive a second notice once the remedy becomes available. Owners may contact Volkswagen’s customer service at 1-800-893-5298. Volkswagen’s number for this recall is 57J4.”

This is one of the numerous significant recalls VW currently faces in the United States. Earlier this week, VW announced a massive recall affecting nearly 150,000 VW Atlas SUVs regarding the front passenger airbag, going as far as saying that passengers should not sit in the passenger seat until the problem can be addressed.

Simultaneously, VW is addressing a potential fire hazard with the ID.4, which stemmed from the vehicle’s 12-volt wiring harness shorting, potentially causing the vehicle to be set on fire.

