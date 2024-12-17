Tesla trade secrets case ends with two-year prison sentence

By

Tesla has completed yet another lawsuit over trade secret theft, with a top U.S. legal agency this week sentencing one person to two years in prison after he started his own battery business using proprietary information from the U.S. automaker.

After German-Canadian dual citizen Klaus Pflugbeil was arrested in the U.S. earlier this year and pleaded guilty to stealing trade secrets in June, the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) said on Monday that it has officially sentenced Pflugbeil to two years in prison, according to a report from Reuters.

“In stealing trade secrets from an American electric vehicle manufacturer to use in his own China-based company, Pflugbeil’s actions stood to benefit the (People’s Republic of China) in a critical industry with national security implications,” said Matthew Olsen, U.S. Assistant Attorney General.

Pflugbeil, a resident of China, was charged in March after prosecutors said he conspired with business partner Yilong Shao to sell a Tesla battery manufacturing secret to undercover FBI agents who claimed to be businesspeople from Long Island. Shao met with the agents in Las Vegas in 2023, and Pflugbeil sent them a business proposal specifically listing the Tesla trade secrets.

Prosecutors said the two built their electric vehicle (EV) battery business on trade secrets from a “leading U.S.-based electric vehicle company,” without disclosing the company. Despite not name-dropping Tesla, the suit said that the U.S. company had acquired a Canada-based battery production line manufacturer, fitting the description of Tesla’s 2019 acquisition of Hibar.

According to the DOJ, Pflugbeil and Shao had worked for the unnamed Canadian company prior to Pflugbeil joining Shao’s company in 2020. Prosecutors said that the company had locations in China, Canada, Germany, and Brazil, largely producing the exact same battery assembly equipment as their former employer.

Although Shao was also charged, he remains at large at the time of writing.

Tesla’s other trade secret lawsuits

Tesla has pursued quite a few trade secret lawsuits over the years, with the company last month coming to a settlement for an undisclosed amount with automaker Rivian, following a years-long case over claims that it stole intellectual property through poached workers.

The U.S. automaker also settled with Chinese EV startup Xpeng Motors in 2022, after filing a lawsuit saying that a specific employee had stolen Autopilot code to be used to develop similar software for the China-based manufacturer’s vehicles. Last year, Tesla also filed a lawsuit against Chinese chip designer Bingling, alleging that the company also stole “technical secrets” and other intellectual property from the company.

