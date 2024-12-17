Waymo to test self-driving vehicles in another country in 2025

By

Waymo, the self-driving arm of Google’s parent company Alphabet, has officially announced plans to bring its robotaxis to another country starting early next year.

On Monday, Waymo announced in a press release that it will start testing its self-driving Jaguar I-Pace units in Tokyo, Japan in early 2025, in partnership with the city’s largest taxi company, Nihon Kotsu. The launch will mark the first time Waymo’s robotaxis have operated outside of the U.S., following the company’s launch and expansion of paid driverless ride-hailing over the past few years.

To start, the vehicles will be operated manually to map out certain areas of Tokyo, including Minato, Shinjuku, Shibuya, Chiyoda, Chūō, Shinagawa, and Kōtō. Waymo says Nihon Kotsu will be in charge of managing and servicing the vehicles, and the U.S. company is already working closely with the taxi firm to train the team on operating the autonomous vehicles.

The company’s Driver will learn to adapt to left-hand traffic and other driving differences in Japan and in one of the world’s most densely populated metros.

READ MORE ON WAYMO: Waymo launches its AI research model for self-driving operations

“This expansion into Japan aligns with the country’s vision for the future of transportation,” Waymo writes in the release. “Over the years, the Japanese National and Tokyo Metropolitan governments have been proactively working to address the evolving transportation needs of society and foster the adoption of innovative technologies that can enhance safety and mobility.

“We are engaging with Japanese policymakers, regulators, and local safety officials to ensure a responsible and seamless implementation of Waymo’s technology to Tokyo’s streets.”

Waymo gained approval to operate paid driverless rides in San Francisco last August, and the company has since expanded throughout more California. In June, the company’s driverless ride-hailing app, Waymo One, opened to the public, no longer requiring users to sign up for a waitlist to ride. More recently, Waymo also ditched the waitlist in Los Angeles, after first gaining approval to operate in the Southern California city earlier this year.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Waymo to test self-driving vehicles in another country in 2025