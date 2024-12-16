By

Tesla has begun rolling out its latest version of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Supervised this week to those with its most recent computer hardware, along with providing an update on when those with older FSD computers can expect new updates.

While Tesla began rolling out its FSD Supervised v13 a couple of weeks ago, the company has begun a wider rollout of its latest version, FSD Supervised v13.2.1, to those with Hardware 4 (HW4), or AI4, computers, as confirmed by Autopilot program lead Ashok Elluswamy on X on Monday.

Those with Hardware 3 (HW3)—often called AI3 after Elon Musk dubbed upcoming the FSD computers with AI rather than HW during this year’s Shareholder Meeting—are also set to get a new version before the end of the year, according to Elluswamy.

“FSD v13.2.1 is now rolling out wide to AI4 customers! That plus the holiday vehicle software update is coming within a week,” he wrote. “Team’s working on a much updated v12.6 for AI3 customers by end of this year.”

READ MORE ON TESLA’S FSD SUPERVISED: Tesla is working on new parking features for Full Self-Driving

The news comes as many Tesla owners with older vehicles have criticized the company for rolling out new, well-performing FSD Supervised versions only to those with newer vehicles and internal computers, with Elluswamy’s response highlighting that the company is still debuting new versions for those with the older hardware.

Although Musk also said during the meeting that there was a slight chance that Unsupervised FSD may never be able to run on AI3 vehicles, he emphasized that, if that were the case, Tesla would upgrade AI3 vehicles whose owners purchased FSD. The Tesla CEO has also said that AI5 is expected to be used in Optimus and all newly produced cars by the end of 2025.

Initial reviews of Tesla’s FSD Supervised v13

Tesla’s FSD Supervised v13.2.1 follows the debut of v13 and v13.2, which have been garnering positive reviews since the initial version was first launched just weeks ago. In addition to going from park-to-park in the v13 suite, the software has been spotted navigating some tricky situations that past versions didn’t seem to be capable of handling.

Early reviews of FSD Supervised v13.2.1 have been similar, with some sharing video of their cars avoiding road obstacles, cautiously navigating around other vehicles making traffic violations, and more while using the software. You can see one particular review below, courtesy of X user Greggertruck, who was using the software while driving his Cybertruck.

Cybertruck just totally avoided some junk in the turn lane, waiting to switch until it passed. 🤯 Obstacle avoidance seems improved in FSD V13.2.1 you’re wild @Tesla_AI pic.twitter.com/zajda8jRvK — Greggertruck (@greggertruck) December 16, 2024

Tesla has been rolling out Cybertruck FSD updates at slightly different times than for most other AI4 vehicles, and the recent release of v13.2.1 also came with slightly different release notes than those seen in Model Y and other vehicles.

FSD 13.2.1 release notes Y vs Cybertruck



Same FSD release, different release notes pic.twitter.com/mmTmBIEP28 — Dirty Tesla (@DirtyTesLa) December 15, 2024

For one, the release notes don’t include the integrated unpark, reverse, and park capabilities that make the version go from “park-to-park.” Additionally, it doesn’t feature the highly anticipated Actually Smart Summon, which is expected to come with a future update.

You can watch more footage of early FSD Supervised v13.2.1 experiences below from Teslatino, who uses the software to drive to the Post Office in his Cybertruck.

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Tesla rolls out latest FSD version, shares upcoming HW3 deployment plans