Tesla has begun trials of faster charging speeds at select Supercharger stations, as highlighted by one owner and later confirmed by an engineer from the company over the weekend.

On Sunday evening, X user TesLatino was charging his Cybertruck at a Supercharger station in Los Gatos, California, when he noticed that it was charging at a top speed of 323kW, or much higher than the typical 250kW offerings. While the station included V4 charging posts, the power cabinet still included specs for V3 chargers, so it was unclear if this was simply a glitch, or if it was indeed testing from Tesla.

Teslatino also noted that the charging speed stayed above 300kW for about a minute, adding that the charger pushed around 900 amps for a minute or so.

Just a little over an hour later, Cybertruck Lead Engineer Wes Morrill posted that Tesla was running trials on a few different “V3+ stations,” referring to stations with a V3 cabinet and V4 charging posts. He went on to say that the circumstance was not a bug, but that the feature hadn’t yet been deployed to all stations with this hardware either.

Running a trial on a few different V3+ stations (V3 cabinet + V4 charge post). This is not a bug, but it's also not rolled out to all hardware capable stations. I guess since @TesLatino has visited 97% of all North America supercharger locations he was bound to find one. — Wes (@wmorrill3) August 5, 2024

Tesla has been rolling out its updated V4 chargers in North America and Europe markets throughout this and last year, and they’re expected to eventually offer charging at speeds of over 250kW. However, Tesla hasn’t yet deployed upgraded power cabinets to accommodate additional speeds, so they’ve largely remained limited to around 250kW.

This, however, looks to be the beginning of trials before Tesla rolls the feature more broadly, and before the company starts rolling out upgraded cabinets for V4 chargers.

To be sure, most of Tesla’s vehicles are also limited to roughly 250kW charging speeds, with the exception of the Cybertruck and the latest Model Y units.

In March, one Cybertruck reached a peak charging speed of over 327kW using a NxuOne charging station, with a peak current of 462 amps. The event marked the outperformance of a previous record, which was held by a Cybertruck that had managed to reach a 253kW charging speed, just over that offered by Tesla’s V3 Superchargers.

