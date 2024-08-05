By

Elon Musk sent a Tesla Cybertruck to former Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, as detailed in a review of the electric vehicle (EV) from Carlson’s social media channels this week.

Carlson released the video with the Cybertruck on his YouTube and X channels on Monday, saying that he had reached out to Musk to see if he could review it in rural Maine. In the video, Carlson goes to a farm to visit Patrick Feeney, a Ford F-350 driver and former Army diesel mechanic, and to ask him about his experience using the Cybertruck in his sawmill.

After using the Cybertruck for a week in the sawmill, Carlson asked Feeney if he thought it could replace his F-350, to which Feeney says, “So far, yes.”

“Mechanically, it’s got all kinds of power,” Feeney said when Carlson responded in surprise. “Of course, it’s a $100,000 truck, but we’re not gonna think about that right now.”

He goes on to say that many contractors can be seen driving $100,000 trucks, but that driving the Cybertruck is super user-friendly, even when figuring out features like towing. The two then take the Cybertruck out for a drive, taking an in-depth look at the EV’s features, from towing and various drive modes, to speed tests, and ultimately, shooting the vehicle with handguns.

You can watch the full episode from Tucker Carlson below, featuring the Tesla Cybertruck under review as a sawmill work truck.

Musk has increasingly reposted and responded to Carlson’s content on X over the last couple of years, especially with regard to political concerns surrounding illegal immigration. As just one recent example, Musk responded to an episode of the Alex Jones podcast that featured Carlson, in which the two talked about what X and Musk have done for free speech.

The video also comes weeks after Musk announced his official endorsement for presidential candidate Donald Trump, who has historically promoted anti-electric vehicle (EV) legislation. His support for Trump followed a years-long feud with U.S. President Joe Biden, after Biden snubbed Tesla in conferences on EVs in favor of unionized automakers like Ford and General Motors (GM).

