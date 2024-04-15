Elon Musk explains Tesla strategy behind layoffs as executives depart

By

Tesla CEO Elon Musk said the company has to “reorganize and streamline the company for the next phase of growth” every five years after at least 10 percent of its global workforce was trimmed, and two key executives left the automaker on Monday.

Tesla has been preparing to enter a new phase of growth within its automotive business as competition increases and it realizes a critical need to update its product portfolio.

Although the Model 3 was recently refreshed and the Cybertruck was first delivered less than six months ago, Tesla is preparing to launch a new, next-generation vehicle platform, which will enable its next growth stage.

Scheduled to begin in the second half of 2025, the next-generation platform will be what the Robotaxi and rumored $25,000 vehicle will sit upon.

However, it is not going to come without turbulence and challenge. Tesla told investors earlier this year it would experience “notably lower” growth rates in 2024 and early 2025 as it focuses on the new platform.

This morning, the challenges for Tesla continued as it announced it laid off around 10 percent of its workforce. Then, Senior Vice President of Powertrain Drew Baglino and Vice President of Public Policy and Business Development Rohan Patel announced their departures from Tesla.

Layoffs and Executive Departures

“As we prepare the company for our next phase of growth, it is extremely important to look at every aspect of the company for cost reductions and increasing productivity,” Musk said in an email to employees.

“As part of this effort, we have done a thorough review of the organization and made the difficult decision to reduce our headcount by more than 10% globally. There is nothing I hate more, but it must be done,” he continued.

The email details the reason for the layoffs being an enabler to getting “lean, innovative, and hungry” in preparation for the next growth phase.

However, the trimming of employees went further than lower level associates. Baglino and Patel, who have been with Tesla for 18 and 8 years, respectively, also announced they were leaving the company.

It remains unclear as to what Baglino and Patel’s reason for leaving was at this point. Both said they plan to take time off and be with family.

‘Reorganize and streamline’

Musk explained in a communication on X that Tesla’s decision to trim the excess at the company comes from a need to “reorganize and streamline” every five years.

About every 5 years, we need to reorganize and streamline the company for the next phase of growth — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 15, 2024

As Tesla prepares for the next growth phase, the name of the game is cost reductions and increases in productivity.

Layoffs are an unfortunate part of this process, and somewhere between 10 and 20 percent of Tesla’s global workforce was eliminated.

