Elon Musk
Tesla faces Trump’s 25% tariffs as Musk stays silent
Trump’s 25% tariffs could help Tesla or mess up its supply chain. How will Giga Texas and the Fremont Factory respond to Trump’s tariffs?
Tesla faces a fresh hurdle after President Donald Trump announced 25% tariffs on all non-U.S.-made cars on Wednesday. The President clarified that Elon Musk stayed silent and provided no input into the 25% tariffs.
“He may have a conflict,” Trump noted. He added that Musk, who heads Tesla and the efficiency-driven DOGE initiative, has never asked for business favors.
Trump’s tariffs are set to begin on April 2 for imported cars, and by May 3, the levies will hit imported auto parts, stirring questions about Tesla’s fate. Trump told reporters the impact might be “net neutral or good,” mentioning Tesla’s plants in Austin, Texas, and Fremont, California.
“Anybody with plants in the U.S.—it’s going to be good for them,” he said. Yet Tesla recently warned the U.S. Trade Representative in a letter that “certain parts and components are difficult or impossible” to source domestically, even with ‘aggressive localization.’ The company urged caution over the “downstream impacts” of trade actions.
According to CNBC, Tesla and other automakers rely on foreign suppliers in Mexico, Canada, and China for headlamps, brakes, glass, suspension parts, and circuit boards. Musk has commented that Trump’s tariffs would significantly impact Tesla.
Trump’s tariffs have affected companies abroad, including Tesla suppliers in India. Competition is heating up as more brands roll out electric models, though China’s BYD remains barred from U.S. sales. Shares of Tesla, General Motors, Ford, and Rivian dipped slightly after hours following the announcement.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk clarifies Trump tariff effect on Tesla: “The cost impact is not trivial”
The U.S. President has stated that Elon Musk stayed silent and provided no input in the administration’s tariffs.
When U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to implement a 25% tariff on non-U.S.-made vehicles starting next week, he noted that such initiatives may have effects on American electric car maker Tesla.
The effects of Trump’s tariffs have been confirmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a recent post on social media platform X.
Musk and Trump
While Elon Musk works closely with the Trump administration due to his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the U.S. president has emphasized that the Tesla CEO never asks for favors. This was highlighted in his recent comments, when he stated that Elon Musk stayed silent and provided no input in the administration’s 25% auto tariffs.
When asked by reporters if the new tariffs would be good for Tesla, Trump noted that they may be “net neutral or they may be good.” The U.S. president also pointed to Tesla’s automotive plants in Fremont, California and Austin, Texas, which produce vehicles that are sold in the country. “Anybody that has plants in the United States — it’s going to be good for them,” Trump noted.
Tesla Affected
In a post on X, Elon Musk clarified that the Trump administration’s tariffs would affect the prices of vehicle parts that are sourced from other countries. This was a concern that Tesla previously outlined in a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative, which noted that even with “aggressive localization” of its supply chain, “certain parts and components are difficult or impossible to source within the United States.”
As per Musk in his recent post on X, the cost impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs is no joke. “To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Musk wrote in his post.
Potential Effects
Reactions to Musk’s comments from users of the social media platform were varied, with some speculating that the Trump auto tariffs could result in Teslas becoming more expensive in the United States. Despite this, the potential increases in Tesla’s vehicle prices might not be as notable as other cars, particularly those that are produced outside the country.
Elon Musk
Tesla vehicles hit by ATV, suspect caught by Sentry Mode
Police used security footage from Tesla Sentry Mode to arrest a suspect who damaged 3 Teslas using a mini ATV.
Tesla Sentry Mode caught a suspect hitting Tesla cars with an ATV. A Texarkana man sits in jail after allegedly damaging Tesla vehicles with an ATV on Tuesday, March 25.
The Texarkana Texas Police Department (TTPD) arrested 33-year-old Demarqeyun Cox for reportedly damaging three Tesla vehicles. He faces charges of criminal mischief and failure to identify. According to police, surveillance cameras on the first Tesla damaged revealed Cox using a small ATV to smash into it. The suspect allegedly hit two other Teslas as well.
Tesla Sentry Mode played a big role in providing footage for the police and nabbing the suspect. With Tesla attacks on the rise, Sentry Mode will likely become a more useful feature to owners.
Police received two reports of a suspect damaging Teslas. The first report came from Golden Palace on Summerhill Road, where police retrieved footage from a Tesla vehicle, showing a man on a mini four-wheeler ramming it at full speed. After the first report, officers started searching for the suspect. Then another call reported a damaged Tesla at Lowe’s parking lot.
An officer soon spotted Cox on a mini four-wheeler near Summerhill and New Boston Roads. He matched the man in the video from the Tesla vehicle. Cox gave a fake name at first. However, police were able to correctly identify him and took him into custody.
“In the initial incident, he rammed the car with the four-wheeler, and [in] the two subsequent incidents, he actually used some kind of tool to scratch the word ‘Elon’ into the paint of the vehicles there. He has not told us what his motivation was in doing that is or was,” Shawn Vaughn with TTPD told KSLA local news.
Tesla attacks have grown rampant across the United States as Elon Musk continues to be a divisive figure. People who disagree with Musk’s politics have started vandalizing Tesla vehicles, stores, and Superchargers across the country.
The FBI has created a task force to crack down on the Tesla attacks and labeled them a form of “domestic terrorism.” As of this writing, the Tesla attacks have not resulted in injuries or fatalities.
Elon Musk
Tesla rolls out Steer-by-Wire improvements to Cybertruck
Tesla is rolling out some improvements to the Steer-by-Wire system on Cybertruck, which is one of the features exclusive to the vehicle as it is not active on any other vehicle in the company’s all-electric lineup.
Steer-by-wire is a steering system that turns the direction of wheels mechanically. It differs from vehicles with typical electric power steering systems in the way that those rely on the steering wheel column to transfer steering torque to the wheels.
There are a handful of EVs that use steer-by-wire, including the Cybertruck, Hummer EV, and Silverado EV. The latter two use a traditional steering column and only have steer-by-wire on their rear wheels, so they differ from the system the Cybertruck uses.
The system has made the massive Cybertruck have better steering, and although its size is large, it is one of the easier Tesla vehicles to steer through tight spaces — granted you have the room.
Tesla is making an improvement to the system, according to a new update that will roll out in the 2025.8.4 Software Update as the steering wheel is now going to give more realistic feedback by adapting to road surfaces, the company said (via Not a Tesla App):
“The steering wheel now gives you more realistic feedback, adapting to different road surfaces for a better driving experience.”
This feature will work alongside another improvement as the Cybertruck’s air suspension ride height is now adjustable through the Tesla App.
Tesla Cybertruck steer-by-wire system helps avoid potential collision
The changes from the update, in terms of the more realistic feedback, will improve the overall feel of the road for drivers, making for a better driving experience.
Elon Musk clarifies Trump tariff effect on Tesla: “The cost impact is not trivial”
Hyundai’s $7.6B Georgia plant dodges Trump’s 25% Tariffs
Tesla China’s first Megapack exports are headed for a big battery in Australia
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Trending
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
-
Elon Musk7 days ago
Elon Musk confirms two measures Tesla is taking to fight vandalism
-
News6 days ago
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
-
News1 week ago
SpaceX rescue mission for stranded ISS astronauts nears end — Here’s when they’ll return home
-
News2 weeks ago
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
-
Elon Musk2 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals
-
News2 weeks ago
Rivian supports Tesla despite all the Elon Musk hate
-
News4 days ago
Tesla’s Giga Berlin director responds to anti-Musk criticism