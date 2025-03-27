News
Tesla suppliers in India hit by Trump’s 25% Auto Tariffs
Trump’s new 25% auto tariffs shook India’s auto market. Tesla suppliers like Tata Motors saw stocks plunge.
Tesla suppliers in India, including Tata Motors and key auto parts makers, saw sharp declines on Thursday after U.S. President Donald Trump unveiled plans to impose 25% tariffs on all imported cars and auto parts.
According to the Trump Administration, the U.S. President’s 25% tariffs will hit imported cars and light trucks coming into the United States by April 2, 2025. By May 3, 2025, Trump’s tariffs will extend to include auto parts. The decision sent shockwaves through the global auto industry, with Tesla CEO Elon Musk noting on X that the impact on the EV giant is “significant.”
Despite Musk’s words, many believe that Tesla will benefit from Trump’s tariffs. Although, it would probably adversely affect Tesla’s plans to enter the Indian market. Tesla has already started the certification process for two vehicles in India.
Following Trump’s tariff announcements, Tata Motors dropped 5%, while Sona Comstar, Tesla’s largest Indian supplier, fell over 4%, dragging the auto sector down 1.2% in India, the world’s third-largest auto market. Reuters reported that Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR), which exports luxury vehicles from the UK and Slovakia, relies heavily on the U.S. as a key market.
Other Indian suppliers felt the strain as well. Samvardhana Motherson, a major auto parts provider, slipped over 2%. Meanwhile, Tesla supplier Bharat Forgedipped by 0.4%. The U.S. accounts for 20% of Samvardhana’s revenue and 40% of Sona Comstar’s, with North America as its dominant region. The downturn echoed broader losses among global carmakers like Toyota, Hyundai, Stellantis, and Ford–all of which saw shares slide after the tariff news broke.
Elon Musk
Elon Musk clarifies Trump tariff effect on Tesla: “The cost impact is not trivial”
The U.S. President has stated that Elon Musk stayed silent and provided no input in the administration’s tariffs.
When U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to implement a 25% tariff on non-U.S.-made vehicles starting next week, he noted that such initiatives may have effects on American electric car maker Tesla.
The effects of Trump’s tariffs have been confirmed by Tesla CEO Elon Musk in a recent post on social media platform X.
Musk and Trump
While Elon Musk works closely with the Trump administration due to his role in the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), the U.S. president has emphasized that the Tesla CEO never asks for favors. This was highlighted in his recent comments, when he stated that Elon Musk stayed silent and provided no input in the administration’s 25% auto tariffs.
When asked by reporters if the new tariffs would be good for Tesla, Trump noted that they may be “net neutral or they may be good.” The U.S. president also pointed to Tesla’s automotive plants in Fremont, California and Austin, Texas, which produce vehicles that are sold in the country. “Anybody that has plants in the United States — it’s going to be good for them,” Trump noted.
Tesla Affected
In a post on X, Elon Musk clarified that the Trump administration’s tariffs would affect the prices of vehicle parts that are sourced from other countries. This was a concern that Tesla previously outlined in a letter to the U.S. Trade Representative, which noted that even with “aggressive localization” of its supply chain, “certain parts and components are difficult or impossible to source within the United States.”
As per Musk in his recent post on X, the cost impact of the Trump administration’s tariffs is no joke. “To be clear, this will affect the price of parts in Tesla cars that come from other countries. The cost impact is not trivial,” Musk wrote in his post.
Potential Effects
Reactions to Musk’s comments from users of the social media platform were varied, with some speculating that the Trump auto tariffs could result in Teslas becoming more expensive in the United States. Despite this, the potential increases in Tesla’s vehicle prices might not be as notable as other cars, particularly those that are produced outside the country.
News
Hyundai’s $7.6B Georgia plant dodges Trump’s 25% Tariffs
Hyundai’s $7.6 billion Georgia plant dodged U.S. President Donald Trump’s recently announced tariffs on imported vehicles and auto parts.
The South Korean automaker’s Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) in Georgia celebrated its opening recently by announcing plans to expand the factory. Hyundai aims to boost production by two-thirds, increasing HMGMA’s capacity from 300,000 to 500,000 vehicles annually.
“This plant couldn’t come at a better time than now. Because definitely all the cars that we would produce here are going to be exempted from any tariffs,” said Hyundai Motor Company CEO Jose Munoz.
President Donald Trump recently announced 25% tariffs on auto imports at the White House. President Trump praised the HMGMA plan in Georgia, commenting it was a “clear demonstration that tariffs very strongly work.”
According to the Associated Press, the Georgia expansion ties into $21 billion in U.S. investments. It includes a $5.8 billion steel mill in Louisiana, which will supply parts for Georgia and Alabama plants.
Hyundai aims to employ 8,500 workers at the Bryan County site. Battery partners are estimated to add 3,500 more jobs. The car company does not have worker estimates for HMGMA’s expansion plans.
Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chairman Euisun Chung said the legacy automaker came to Georgia “to stay, to invest and to grow.”
“Standing here today, I can say I have never been more confident about building the future of mobility with America, in America,” Chung said.
Hyundai started EV production in Georgia six months ago. As of this writing, over 1,200 workers run the massive plant. Hyundai’s Georgia factory builds two electric SUVs now. The IONIQ 5 is already in production. Hyundai will start producing the IONIQ 9 this spring. Hyundai plans to produce hybrids, too. Munoz predicted hybrids would eventually make up one-third of production.
News
Tesla China’s first Megapack exports are headed for a big battery in Australia
The Tesla Megapack batteries are bound for Queensland’s Western Downs battery project.
A few days ago, Tesla announced that the first Megapack battery units from its Shanghai “Megafactory” were being shipped to Australia.
As per recent reports, the massive grid-scale Tesla batteries are bound for Queensland’s Western Downs battery project.
The Shanghai Megafactory
The Shanghai Megafactory is Tesla’s first battery storage factory outside the United States. Built close to Gigafactory Shanghai, the Shanghai Megafactory is expected to supply Megapack batteries to both China and foreign markets.
The Megapack represents a huge portion of Tesla Energy’s deployments. With 3.9 MWh of energy, Tesla notes that each Megapack is enough to power 3,600 homes for an hour. The Shanghai Megafactory has a capacity to produce 10,000 Megapacks per year to start.
Mike Snyder, vice president of Tesla, shared his optimism about the Shanghai Megafactory. “Megafactory gives us the ability to scale production and efficiency. We can lower logistics costs as well as product costs, and grow the business to new markets,” he stated.
Australia Battery Projects
As noted in a report from Renew Economy, the first Megapack shipments from the Shanghai Megafactory will be installed in the second stage of the Western Downs battery project, which is being built by Neoen. The Western Downs battery project involves a 460 MWp solar farm coupled with a 540 MW/1,080 MWh big battery system.
Tesla has also been listed as the battery supplier for the upcoming Calala battery in Tamworth, New South Wales, which will involve 138 Megapack units. The Megapacks for the Calala battery will likely be imported from the Shanghai Megafactory as well.
Data from Rosetta Analytics suggests that Tesla is currently the dominant player in Australia’s energy storage segment, with the company holding over 30% of the market. Tesla has become a notable presence in Australia’s energy sector for years, especially following the company’s buildout of the Hornsdale “big battery,” which was initially comprised of Tesla Powerpacks, in 2017.
Elon Musk clarifies Trump tariff effect on Tesla: “The cost impact is not trivial”
Hyundai’s $7.6B Georgia plant dodges Trump’s 25% Tariffs
Tesla China’s first Megapack exports are headed for a big battery in Australia
Tesla at risk of 95% crash, claims billionaire hedge fund manager
SpaceX announces Starship Flight 8’s new target date
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
Trending
-
Elon Musk2 weeks ago
Elon Musk roasts owners of this car brand after another Tesla vandalism incident
-
Elon Musk7 days ago
Elon Musk confirms two measures Tesla is taking to fight vandalism
-
News6 days ago
Tesla aiming to produce first “legion” of Optimus robots this 2025
-
News1 week ago
SpaceX rescue mission for stranded ISS astronauts nears end — Here’s when they’ll return home
-
News2 weeks ago
U.S. AG Pam Bondi: Tesla Molotov attack suspect facing up to 20 years in prison
-
Elon Musk2 days ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s simple message to vandals
-
News2 weeks ago
Rivian supports Tesla despite all the Elon Musk hate
-
News4 days ago
Tesla’s Giga Berlin director responds to anti-Musk criticism