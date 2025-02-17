Tesla nabs a new investor despite all the Elon Musk hate

By

Tesla nabbed a new institutional investor despite all the hate Elon Musk receives worldwide from people who disagree with his latest political moves.

Attessa Capital LLC, an investment adviser firm, acquired a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter of 2024. According to a 13F filing with the United States Securities & Exchange Commission, Attessa Capital acquired 2,703 TSLA shares, valued at approximately $1,092,000.

The investment company’s Tesla shares account for 0.7% of its holdings. Tesla is the 19th largest holding for Attessa Capital.

A few other institutional investors bought Tesla shares before the end of 2024. For instance, World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in TSLA during Q3 2024 by 1,248.9%.

Data gathered by MarketBeat revealed that Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $326.50 from Wall Street analysts.

Tesla has come far from the days when a simple comment from Elon Musk could tank the stock or raise it to new heights. Many Tesla customers and retail investors have vocally disagreed with Musk’s current political roles and opinions recently.

Some reports suggest that Musk’s political influence would affect Tesla’s global sales. However, Elon Musk and Tesla sales might not be as linked as they were a few years ago.

