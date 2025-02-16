Elon Musk says xAI’s Grok 3 model will launch this week

By

Elon Musk teased the next version of xAI’s Grok model over the weekend, saying that it will be launched to the public in the next few days.

On Saturday evening, Musk posted on his X account that xAI plans to launch Grok 3, the AI model’s next generation, on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. Pacific. The company will hold a live demo for the launch, which is likely to be hosted on X. He also said that Grok is the smartest AI on Earth, adding that he plans to log offline until the demo to help the team get the new product ready for release.

In the past, Musk has teased on X that Grok 3 will add certain datasets to the model’s training set, including “all court cases,” which he says will “render extremely compelling legal verdicts.”

Here are a few other examples Musk has shared in recent weeks that show off some of Grok 3’s capabilities:

“Testing Grok 3 int4 inference”

“Grok 3 is so based”

READ MORE ON XAI: Elon Musk’s xAI gets investment from Nvidia in recent funding round: report

Musk’s xAI first released a beta version of its Grok-2 model in August, before launching the company’s first public image generation in December. Later that month, xAI officially made Grok free for all X users, after previously only opening the model to those who were subscribed to Premium Plus on the social media platform.

The company is also reportedly working on a dedicated app for Grok, which will no longer require users to utilize X for access to the AI model.

The AI venture was first launched in July 2023, after Musk in 2015 helped to found OpenAI, the Sam Altman-led AI firm that the xAI CEO later left in 2018. The launch of Grok 3 also comes just a week after a group of investors led by Musk reportedly put in a $97.4 billion bid for control of OpenAI.

Musk has been critical of Altman and OpenAI’s shift from a non-profit to a for-profit model, with the xAI CEO responding to the reports on X by calling him a “Swindler” and “Scam Altman.” Last March, xAI also open-sourced Grok’s weights and architecture, after which Musk also requested on X that Altman tell the public more “about the ‘open’ part of OpenAI.”

What are your thoughts? Let me know at zach@teslarati.com, find me on X at @zacharyvisconti, or send us tips at tips@teslarati.com.

Need accessories for your Tesla? Check out the Teslarati Marketplace:

Elon Musk says xAI’s Grok 3 model will launch this week