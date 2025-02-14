“Help Eliminate Elon” poster draws criticism from U.S. Senator

By

U.S. Senator Thom Tillis of North Carolina has expressed his strong disapproval of printed ads calling for the “elimination” of Elon Musk.

The ads have shown up in Washington, D.C.

The ad campaign:

As could be seen in photos of the printed ads, the posters featured a graphic image of Musk raising his right hand. A red “X” is drawn over the CEO.

The poster read “Help Eliminate Elon,” and it also had the logo of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) on its lower left side.

The contents of the printed ad were praised by Musk critics, though numerous users on social media also cautioned against its potentially dangerous nature.

Elon Musk, for his part, appears to have taken the poster’s contents in stride. In a post on X, Musk simply stated, “Not everyone is a fan, I guess.” He also posted a laughing emoji.

The Senator’s comments:

In a post on X, Senator Thom Tillis criticized the poster.

“This disgusting threat was made against Elon Musk for helping President Trump eliminate government waste and protect taxpayer dollars. We need to find out who paid for this and who allowed it to be posted,” the senator noted.

In a video, the senator also expressed his support for Elon Musk’s DOGE, which is currently auditing the federal government.

In a follow-up post, Tillis stated on X that the provocative poster had been taken down.

Apparent source:

While the source of the anti-Elon Musk poster has not been announced, guerrilla artist Winston Tseng did post an image of the ad on his Instagram account.

Tseng’s work appears to lean towards the left, based on similar ads that have been posted in the past.

An example of this was an artwork featuring Kamala Harris as the “official candidate of the Philadelphia Eagles,” as well posters that read “Keep DC Trash Free,” which was accompanied by a prohibition sign over an image of a person wearing a MAGA Hat.

It should be noted, however, that the anti-Musk poster is the most aggressive one yet in the artist’s Instagram account, as it specifically called to “eliminate” the CEO. No other ads also featured an “X” placed over a person.

